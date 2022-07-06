“Do Better!” Aussie Ace Ajla Tomljanovic Slams Sexist Nick Kyrgios Question During Presser

“Do Better!” Aussie Ace Ajla Tomljanovic Slams Sexist Nick Kyrgios Question During Presser
Mary Madigan
By Mary Madigan
SHARE
THIS



Australian tennis player, Ajla Tomljanovic’s Wimbledon press conference was overshadowed by a question about her ex-boyfriend Nick Kyrgios.

Tomljanvoic (main image) sadly lost to Elena Rybakini in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon. However, when she sat down for a standard presser. She wasn’t asked about her Tennis, the match or even anything to do with her, she was asked about Kygrios.

To kick off the pressor, a journo said: “You were in a relationship with Nick Kyrgios for some time. You’re aware of the allegations that have been made, and investigated by the police in Australia. What was your experience of being in a relationship with him?”

Tomljanovic responded: “I’m not really aware of exactly what’s being said about his past relationship and the allegations. I don’t know what it is.”

According to FoxSports, the journo pressed further and said: “He’s been summonsed for domestic violence against a former partner to a court in Canberra.”

Tomljanovic responded: “It’s been a while since our relationship ended. Obviously, I’ve always kept my relationship very private. I would like to keep it like that. I’m definitely against domestic violence. I hope it gets resolved. But yeah, I mean, I haven’t had that experience with him.”

I cannot stress enough that this was the first question asked to Tomljanovic after she’d just lost an incredibly significant match. Tomljanovic is ranked 47th in the world and is an incredible athlete and talent and at her post-match press conference, she had to field questions about an ex.

After the exchange, Tomljanovic took to Twitter to air her frustrations, “Quite disappointing that after almost two hours of playing my quarterfinals that that was the first question the journalist chose to ask me, and never proceeded to ask anything match related. Glad to see headlines mostly about that now. Do better.”

It goes without saying, but I will say it anyway because this kind of stuff always seems to happen to female athletes. Women shouldn’t have to answer for men’s behaviour, and Tomijanovic deserved for her post-game presser to be about her and Tennis, not some guy she used to date.

Please login with linkedin to comment

Aja Tomijanovic Nick Kyrgios Pressor wimbledon

Latest News

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer
  • Marketing

James Bates On The Key Elements Of B2B At Online Retailer

Selling and customer engagement in B2B demands a higher degree of personalisation and engagement. In pre-pandemic times, enterprises struggled with leakage, with outdated sales engagement and channels – post-covid showed that digital is no longer an option but an absolute imperative. In an ever-changing world, where should the CEO’s attention be focused? The Online Retailer […]

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark
  • Campaigns

MSD Showcases The Emotions Surrounding COVID With New Ad Via Paper + Spark

MSD has released a new ad campaign via Paper + Spark showing the many varied emotions people can face when dealing with COVID, with the news that medication to combat COVID is now available to those in need. The ad campaign introduces us to Jim, who is waiting on the result of a rapid antigen […]

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features
  • Campaigns

Footy Skills Lab Levels The Playing Field With New Accessibility Features

Football fans across Australia can continue to sharpen their AFL skills wherever they are thanks to the latest evolution of Google’s ‘Footy Skills Lab’ developed with support from AFLW players Tayla Harris (pictured, right), Maddy Prespakis (pictured, left), AFL umpire Nathan William (pictured, centre) and AFL Wheelchair athletes Chris Henderson & Louis Rowe. The latest […]

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions
  • Media
  • Technology

Netflix Announces Microsoft As Tech Partner For Incoming Ad-Supported Subscriptions

With the release of its ad-supported subscription program looming, Netflix has announced Microsoft Corp as its sales and tech partner in an attempt to slow the current loss of subscribers on the platform. Netflix announced in April its intent to introduce an ad-supported subscription plan as a lower-cost option to offer alongside existing basic, standard […]

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge
  • Media

Media Agency Audience Group Takes On IT Whisperer Damon Mudge

Damon Mudge (pictured) will be bringing his data management, IT transformation, process and technology modernisation and data governance skills to Audience Group as its new director of technology. Commenting on the hiring, Audience Group director James McDonald said: “When it comes to data integration, Damon is the data whisperer. He’s the IT whisperer between marketing […]