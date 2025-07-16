DO.AGENCY Secures Simon Lockyer As Managing Director To Lead Asia Team

Independent DO. AGENCY has secured Simon Lockyer as it’s new Managing Director replacing Matt Collier, who recently departed the business for personal reasons. Simon steps into the agency ownership role after previously holding senior leadership roles at Cognizant, Edelman, IBM, FCB and Ogilvy as well as client side at Cathay Pacific.

Simon’s remit will be to lead the DO. ASIA team alongside partner and ECD, Beer Poonnootok, across the agency’s existing markets in Singapore, Japan, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia, whilst further developing expansion opportunities across the region.

With more than 20 years marketing, tech and innovation experience, he will work with the leaders in each of the offices to continue the micro-networks dramatic growth and new business success since it’s 2022 launch in Asia.

“It’s never easy to replace a leader like Matt Collier, so when we discovered mid-way through a region-wide search that Simon was interested, we could not have been more excited” said Andrew Dowling, founder and group CEO of DO. “His collective experience across marketing, advertising and tech in Asia, brings new motivation, perspective and opportunity to the table”.

“As someone who believes passionately in creative thinking, strategic doing and always people-focused, the team and ethos at DO resonated strongly. It’s a network where bold thinking meets real action, and I’m excited to bring my experience across marketing, advertising, digital, and tech to help brands defy ordinary,” commented Lockyer on his appointment.

Lockyer joins the DO. AGENCY team at a time of expansion for the micro-network, with the agency entering new markets like Malaysia in the Asia region and the pending announcement of further global expansion into the UK later this year.