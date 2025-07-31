AdvertisingNewsletter

DO. Agency Named Primo Foods Creative AOR

Independent global network, DO. Agency, has been named Primo Foods creative agency of record following a competitive pitch.

“We’re incredibly excited to be working with Primo, an iconic Australian business with some incredible brands, led by a brilliant bunch of marketers,” said Paul Coles, partner and MD at DO. Agency “we can’t wait to partner with Susanna and the team, to continue to develop, build and grow their brands”.

This latest win for DO. reflects the agency’s growing reputation for original thinking and their collaborative approach to brand building and creativity, with a model that doesn’t conform to the traditional agency paradigm.

Susanna Polycarpou, MG marketing and innovation at Primo Foods, added: “We were looking for an Agency that could think differently, challenge us creatively, and bring fresh thinking to our brands. DO. were impressive across the board, as well as being a great cultural fit. Their ability to solve business problems and engage in an agile way is refreshing.”

This new partnership comes after a significant period of growth for the Agency, with six new offices across Asia in Singapore, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, and Malaysia as well as the upcoming launch of their London office.

