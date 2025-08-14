Disney+ Unveils Creepy Alleyway Activation For New Alien: Earth Series

A claustrophobic alleyway on Kent Street has brought Alien: Earth to life and B&T, with fingers over our eyes, turned up to witness the creepy vibes.

Alien: Earth is the latest addition to the Alien franchise, which first graced screens in 1979. Since then, sequels, prequels, spinoffs and everything in between have spurred a huge fandom. Now, Alien: Earth introduces a series to the film franchise with aliens descending to Earth.

The activation is open to the public—many of whom could be seen peering into the alleyway —from 12 pm on Thursday, 14 August until 8 pm and from 8 am – 8 pm on Friday, 15 August.

The alleyway is fitted out with soundscapes from the series itself, supplied by Disney+. A hazmat suit-clad person can be seen holding a flashlight over carnivorous plants and alien paraphernalia that clamber over the brick walls. The Akcelo team, the experiential agency behind the activation, was clad in black leather and cargo pants to suit the atmosphere.

Disney+ sent out ‘alien goo’ to content creators to entice them to make their way to the activation. B&T understands that content creators who show up at the activation will do so of their own accord; none of them are paid creators.

The activation aims to bring both fans and unsuspecting street wanderers alike to check out the activation, with Disney+ handling creator and media engagement to reach Alien’s fanbase.

Where other movie promotion activations often utilise more open spaces, this activation purposely sought a claustrophobic feel to match the atmosphere of the series itself. In 2022, Akcelo orchestrated a Stranger Things takeover on Bondi Beach, and in 2021, the agency brought an oversized Squid Games doll to life in the middle of Circular Quay.

While those activations feature similarly creepy vibes, the Alien: Earth activation is more scaled-down, precisely to bring a dark and creepy feel to the Kent Street alleyway.

Akcelo also helped Macca’s, in partnership with OMD, launch the Grimace Shake in Australia with a baggage carousel takeover at Sydney airport and a teaser announcement at an AFL Grand Final.

The premise of the new series is a mysterious space vessel crash-landing on Earth, which sees a group of soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat. Five different life forms from the darkest corner of the universe pose an existential threat, and the group must fight for not only their survival but the Earth’s.

It sees the return of the infamous Xenomorph, though this time accompanied by an entirely new set of terrifying creatures.

The Noah Hawley-penned series follows a group of ‘hybrids’ (terminally ill children whose consciousness is transferred to synthetic human bodies) as they’re faced with dangers beyond their wildest nightmares.

According to Hawley, viewers should prepare for something more unsettling than they’ve seen before. We’ll take that to mean not to watch it alone.

Sydney Chandler stars as Wendy, the oldest child and first hybrid, alongside Timothy Olyphant and Alex Lawther in the series.

With a global fanbase, the franchise can be traced back to the original Ridley Scott film in 1979, with James Cameron taking it into more of an action genre in the 80s, and David Fincher adding his spin on it in the 90s.

Alien: Earth premiered on Disney+ on 13 August, with the first two episodes dropping on the same day. A new episode will premiere each following Wednesday, with eight episodes scheduled as part of the series.

Alien: Earth is the latest addition to the Alien universe, following the release of Alien: Romulus last year.