Disney+ Showcases Mature Content With Modern Spin On Classic Aussie Sports Ad

Disney+ has debuted its entertaining new take on an iconic Australian sports advertisement. The “I’d Like to Stream That” campaign for Disney+ has officially rolled out across Broadcast, BVOD, YouTube, OOH, Display and Socials. It showcases premium and high-quality shows for adults – including hundreds of films and series that you may not expect to be on Disney+.

“I’d Like to Stream That” expands the playing field for Disney+ by showcasing the diverse and premium content available for a wide range of audiences, such as global hit series FX’s The Bear, Only Murders In The Building, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) and FX’s Shōgun, as well as locally produced series The Artful Dodger.

The new Disney+ campaign throws back to the iconic 90s AFL ad and stars some of Australia’s most recognisable names in sports – Andrew Gaze (Australian Basketball Hall Of Famer), Rob Whittaker (Former UFC Middleweight Champion), Jack Ginnivan (AFL Premiership Player), Lydia Williams (Matildas Legend), Steven Bradbury (Gold Medallist), Tayla Harris (AFLW Icon) and Christian Petracca (AFL Norm Smith Medallist) – each highlighting content available on Disney+ that they would like to stream.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home of The Walt Disney Company’s 100 years of best-in-class content, including the latest and greatest from its iconic brands and franchises – Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic – as well as an expansive General Entertainment offering which includes content from FX, Searchlight, Hulu and more. There’s something for everyone.

“We’re excited to share this campaign that showcases Australian sporting heroes sharing their love for the incredible content available on Disney+. This campaign challenges perceptions of what to expect on Disney+ while also highlighting its relevance to local Australian audiences,” said The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand senior vice president and managing director, Kylie Watson-Wheeler.

The Disney+ campaign was developed in-house by The Walt Disney Company Australia’s marketing, creative and production teams.