Disegno Announces New Partner

Independent strategic design agency, Disegno, welcomes Aaron Turner as partner alongside founders Marino Di Camillo and Alan Jane.

Previously in the role of General Manager, Turner more recently took on head of strategy and client partnerships to work more closely with clients in identifying and realising strategic and creative brand opportunities.

“I’m so proud of the client list we’ve developed, the calibre of the team we’ve built, our culture and the work we’re producing. It’s truly the most exciting time of Disegno’s nearly 30 year history, and Aaron has played a significant role in that,” said managing director, Alan Jane.

Founded in 1995, Disegno has helped shape the future of some of Australia’s most recognisable brands including Bega, Vegemite, Aldi, Darrell Lea, Don Smallgoods, Sirena Tuna, Rosella and Leggo’s.

“We’re in the business of helping clients navigate critical brand change. We do this with relentless creative energy and our collaborative approach is defining our difference. From market-leaders to challengers and new brands, our clients are realising truly authentic and effective solutions that are differentiated and distinctive in their categories,” said Turner.

Recent successes include winning double Gold for their Aldi work at The Vertex Awards – the only global awards devoted exclusively to the art of private brand packaging design – and the creation of a new brand Pasta Roma! which has been the catalyst for growth in the Woolworths pasta category since its launch earlier this year.