Director Joshua H Walker Brings His Talent To Australia With Sweetshop

Worldwide production company network Sweetshop has signed accomplished director Joshua H Walker for representation in Australia.

Walker is a director known for his contagious energy and passion for every project, and believes that creative trust and constructive collaboration are keys to every successful film.

“Sweetshop is a collection of good and genuine people, which is so important because, after the chaos of creativity, it’s the people around you who matter most and help you to deliver the best work,” he said.

Walker has worked with a number of big brands including the Australian Defence Force (ADF), NBN, Schweppes, Ampol, Mobil and VW. His campaign for the ADF won at AWARD, Clio, and the New York Festivals, and his work for Schweppes was also highly awarded for its VFX.

Edward Pontifex, managing director at Sweetshop Australia, said: “JH has the rare ability of taking intangible human qualities and bringing them to life. His work has an immense scale, but is also very intimate.

“I’m enormously excited about what he’ll offer our creative partners and the work we’ll make together. We could not be happier that he’s chosen Sweetshop to represent him.”

Wilf Sweetland, global CEO of Sweetshop, added: “[JH] is a man of not only great talent, but of integrity and commitment…I have admired JH’s work from afar for a long time and feel honoured that we will now represent him worldwide. Welcome JH.”