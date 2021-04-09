diptyque And Like Fire Launch ‘A Scent In Song’ Campaign for New Perfume, Orphéon

French perfume house diptyque has partnered with Paris-based creative studio Like Fire to present its newest fragrance Orphéon, a tribute to the mythical Parisian late-night bar which adjoined the first diptyque boutique at 34 Boulevard st germain.

To plunge into the effervescent, creative energy of the Left Bank in the 1960s, diptyque and Like Fire called on talented Parisian songwriter Lewis OfMan.

In the film A Scent In Song, the artist offers both an auditory and olfactory experience in an original interpretation of perfumer Olivier Pescheux’s notes.

The campaign includes the Opheon song, available on streaming platforms and vinyl, a three minute documentary film and an exclusive live video performance by Lewis OfMan.

OfMan said, “I’ve always known diptyque. When I was little, I used to go to my father’s painting studio, where there’d be the distinct fragrance of the Feu de bois candle. It’s a scent I associate with creation during the day.”

“With the Orphéon perfume, however, it’s the opposite: this is about nightlife, about the club. In this club, in that era, jazz filled the air. It was the dawn of bossa nova coming to Europe.”

“Orphéon allowed me to recreate the soundtrack of this mood, which I think is brilliant.”