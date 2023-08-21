Dilmah Tea Celebrates Dilmah Founder In Latest Campaign Via RCJ Group

Dilmah Tea, has appointed RCJ Group as its Australian media agency partner ahead of the launch of its “Make The World a Better Tea” brand campaign.

The campaign is seen as a tribute to the founder of Dilmah Tea, Merrill J. Fernando, who passed away last month at the age of 93. Fernando introduced Dilmah to Australia in 1985 and was instrumental in promoting the brand as a quality tea alternative through his famous “Do Try It” tagline.

“Make The World a Better Tea” highlights the benefits of choosing Dilmah Tea, notably around a better taste and purpose. Taste is achieved through growing and hand picking the finest quality single origin Ceylon tea, crafted with love by a family of tea growers. Purpose is achieved through a ‘Cup of Kindness’ as 15 per cent of all profits supports kindness to people and nature.

Chairman of Dilmah Tea, Dilhan C. Fernando said “”Make The World a Better Tea” is a fitting tribute to the everlasting legacy my father leaves with tea drinkers around the world.

“His spirit will forever inspire us to strive for excellence and make a positive impact on the lives of others.

“We are pleased to partner with the team at RCJ Group and share the next chapter of our story with millions of Australians who have embraced the Dilmah Tea brand so warmly.”

RCJ Media will lead Dilmah’s ongoing Brand strategy whilst LeapFrogger, an RCJ company, will be responsible for Digital, Social and e-commerce duties as the brand continues to promote its credentials as an ethically focused, quality tea producer.

RCJ Group has also been tasked with the launch of Dilmah 85 Reserve, a new selection of Luxury Artisan Teas that pays heritage to the year that Dilmah Tea was founded.

CEO of RCJ Group, Carlos Correa, said: “We are saddened by the passing of Merrill J. Fernando but are honoured to partner with Dilmah and build on the legacy that Merrill created. We look forward to working with the team on some very exciting projects.”

