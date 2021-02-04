Digivizer Hires Trent Rosser As Head of Digital Performance
Trent Rosser (pictured), originally at LinkedIn, has been hired to lead Digital Performance for Digivizer, strengthening their B2B paid capabilities.
Rosser will focus on data-driven, end-to-end programs for clients across web development, digital outreach, search engine optimization, and search engine marketing. While at LinkedIn, he was client solutions manager for Enterprise.
His previous positions also include social media manager at Samsung Electronics and senior social media and digital roles at the ABC and Warner Music Australia. At Samsung, he was responsible for content development and management for product portfolios across Google, YouTube, and all main social media channels.
“What excites me about Digivizer is the opportunity to make a difference with data,” said Rosser. “LinkedIn works closely with Digivizer, and I recognized the uniqueness of the insights its technology delivers. To now be part of the Digivizer team, engaging with a broad range of regional and global clients to get the best-possible performance from their data and programs, is very exciting.”
Digivizer has also added Sara Kaplan to their team as Senior Content Writer. Kaplan has previously worked at WePloy, Practicology and Swayy.
Emma Lo Russo, CEO and co-founder of Digivizer said, “together Trent and Sara bring significant performance marketing experience to Digivizer, especially around developing data-driven strategies, and next-level capability to our digital marketing services and our program execution.
A special focus will be on the role of content, how it supports the engagement of customers at all stages of the digital marketing funnel, and how it drives the success of sales and leads in real time.”
