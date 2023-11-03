Digital Technologies Equal 4% Of Overall Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Digital Technologies Equal 4% Of Overall Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards



Teads and Scope 3 found that one million impressions equated to one ton of CO2 emissions – or the equivalent of a one-way flight between Paris and New York.

After the 2019 bushfires, Rémi Lafon, Teads ANZ managing director, found himself struggling with the realisation that the things we had been warned about for so long were suddenly a reality and much closer than he had ever thought. Lafon found himself questioning his impact on the planet and the impact the digital advertising industry has on it. 

What was found was that digital technologies contribute to 4% of overall greenhouse gas emissions which is the same as the automotive industry. It is also anticipated to double by 2025 which will be the same as aviation. Every one million impressions equate to one ton of CO2 emissions or the equivalent of a one-way flight between Paris and New York.

Teads mapped the increase in greenhouse emissions since the origins of digital technology as we know it today. Back in 1983, when the Internet was born, annual CO2 emissions sat at 20 billion tons; today, they are well above 35 billion annually.

It was also found that digital advertising makes up only an average of 50% of a brand’s marketing spend but contributes to roughly 80% of the carbon it emits. On average, streaming and display advertising generate 7.2 million metric tons of carbon emissions per year, or the equivalent to 3.1 billion litres of petrol consumed.

Lafon and his team began working with the broader international team to find new ways to reduce their impact on the planet. “Our main objective was to reduce the carbon footprint of the campaign while maintaining that same level of performance, scale and cost,” Lafon said.

Teads partnered with Scope3 to help shape a greener digital advertising future. “Advertising is facing a sustainability issue; the reality is it has been largely self-inflicted but the good news is that it can be largely self-remedied,” said Spencer Swaney, platform director at Teads.

“You can actually decrease your emissions, get better performance and it’s not going to cost you more” said Jo Georges, head of AU and NZ at Scope3.

Scope3 provides an open source methodology for measuring impact across all stages of the life cycle, production, distribution and storage, consumer use, and disposal.

Although there is no standard, there are things that Scope 3 recommends you ask for. The organisation that you are looking at using should measure emissions from end to end including:

  • Open source methodologies
  • Coverage for all three scopes of GHG emissions
  • Assessment of every part of the ad life cycle
  • Granular data on programmatic supply graphs and grid mix

Teads has helped manage their impact by directly integrating with publishers to help them control every step of the ad lifecycle. Working with a pharmaceutical company, Sanofi, and utilising Scope3’s tools, Teads aimed to lower the video campaign’s carbon footprint. In particular, direct changes were made to the campaign targeting, including omitting any domains with a high carbon score Teads was able to see a direct correlation to the ad selection emissions throughout the campaign.

The results were significant, with a 34% reduction in energy consumption and a reduction of 34% in carbon emissions.  “When we considered the Australian benchmark, that’s around a 38% reduction below the Scope 3 benchmark,” said Claire Stapleton, head of CX and sustainability lead at Teads.

While there is still a long way to go, Teads is taking giant steps toward net-zero targets. The primary advice from those inside the industry? Just take the first step!




Please login with linkedin to comment

Latest News

Momentum & AIRBAG Partner To Fight Koala Extinction
  • Advertising

Momentum & AIRBAG Partner To Fight Koala Extinction

Momentum partners with AIRBAG to help prevent koala extinction in a new campaign featuring Mark Coles Smith  A new integrated campaign from Momentum Worldwide Australia and AIRBAG draws attention to the startling plight of koalas, one of Australia’s most iconic native animals and symbol of the country.  Featuring award-winning indigenous actor Mark Coles Smith, the campaign […]

Aussie Travel Disruptor Introduces World First Innovation That Combats Fake Reviews
  • Media

Aussie Travel Disruptor Introduces World First Innovation That Combats Fake Reviews

Fake reviews are costing the travel industry and travellers $152 billion annually. In direct contrast to the revelation that 4.4 per cent of TripAdvisor’s total reviews in 2023, amounting to a staggering 1.3 million reviews from 131 countries, were fake, two Australian entrepreneurs have introduced a world-first travel platform that focuses on authentic recommendations by the […]

WWE Legend Unleashes On Amazon Prime
  • Advertising

WWE Legend Unleashes On Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime is getting Canadians back in the gift-giving spirit this holiday season, enlisting WWE Hall of Famer Bret ‘The Hitman’ Hart and TV personality Lilly Singh in its new ‘Giftmania’ campaign via brand experience agency Akcelo. The campaign, which launched throughout Canada on November 1, cleverly gamifies Amazon Prime’s Gift List feature, encouraging Prime […]

The TikTok Awards Nominations Are Here!
  • Media

The TikTok Awards Nominations Are Here!

The TikTok Awards, presented by CeraVe is on Wednesday, 6 December at Sydney’s iconic Hordern Pavilion, bringing together the most-loved creators, the biggest viral trends, and the most talked-about moments from 2023. The TikTok Awards will also be streamed LIVE on @tiktok_australia from 7pm AEDT, and available to stream on BINGE from Sunday 10 December […]

Grade and Storyblok Digitally Empower Compass’s Fight Against Elder Abuse
  • Marketing

Grade and Storyblok Digitally Empower Compass’s Fight Against Elder Abuse

Grade and Storyblok partnership enables Compass to effectively deliver valuable content and impactful digital campaigns, leading to a 7.5x increase in new users along with an over 8x increase in sessions. Grade, a digital product and venture studio, is proud to announce the successful transformation of Compass, the Australian national elder abuse knowledge hub, which […]

AFL Takes Back Control Of Game Day Advertising In Partnership With TGI Sport
  • Advertising

AFL Takes Back Control Of Game Day Advertising In Partnership With TGI Sport

The AFL has today entered a 10-year strategic partnership with global sports and entertainment leader TGI Sport. The AFL and TGI will deliver fans a brand new at-match experience via new and innovative LED signage, digital screen and fan engagement offerings at both the MCG and Marvel Stadium. The strategic partnership allows the AFL to […]

Type + Pixel’s Baskin-Robins and Spider-Man Collab Achieves Widespread Recognition
  • Marketing

Type + Pixel’s Baskin-Robins and Spider-Man Collab Achieves Widespread Recognition

Baskin-Robbins Australia has been recognised for its outstanding achievements in marketing and digital innovation with a series of prestigious awards. The latest accolade comes from the QSR Media Awards 2023, where the brand secured the Best Digital Initiative award for its “Enter The Flavour-Verse” digital experience, a collaboration with Sony Pictures to launch Across the Spider-Verse Part I. This marks […]