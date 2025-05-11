Digital Creators To Join The Conversation For The First Time At The Australian Children’s Content Summit

The Australian Children’s Content Summit will see digital creators and gaming industry representatives join the conversation for the first time in 2025 with brand-new industry sessions and collaborative meetups spotlighting the digital, YouTube and games sectors being added to the four-day program slate.

The addition of these new voices to the Australian Children’s Content Summit alongside global broadcasters and leading content platforms reflects the summit’s commitment to championing the full spectrum of children’s and family storytelling across every screen and format.

With an engaging event session created especially for game developers to connect with producers, buyers, investors and industry leaders from around the world, the Australian Children’s Content Summit will also include collaborative forums with YouTube Kids and Family to strengthen and broaden the industry’s cross-sector dialogue.

This year’s Australian Children’s Content Summit on Monday 25 August to Thursday 28 August 2025 will be welcoming for the first time Merchantwise Group as a Gold Partner with Studio Goose and Fulcrum Media Finance both joining as Bronze Partners. It will also see an exceptional line-up of accomplished international and Australian speakers attend the summit at Pacific Bay Resort, Coffs Harbour in New South Wales.

From Canada, CBC Senior Director of Children’s Content Marie McCann will join the line-up as will Amazon Kids+ Originals Senior Creative Executive Craig Hunter from USA. Warner Bros. Discovery, Lead Acquisitions, Partnerships & Coproductions Kids & Animation APAC Melissa Lim from Singapore will round out an impressive and diverse roster of international guests.

The Australian Children’s Content Summit will also feature a distinguished line-up of local Australian speakers and guests including YouTube Creators Australia and New Zealand – Lead, Sabine Zonderland. A number of representatives from the ABC will be in attendance as guest speakers including ABC Director of Content Jennifer Collins, ABC Commercial CEO Jessica Ellis, ABC Acting Head of Children & Family Mary-Ellen Mullane, and ABC Commissioning Editor for Children & Family Amanda Isdale.

They will be joined by NINE Network Australia’s Production & Programming Manager Geoff Cooper, Australian Children’s Television Foundation CEO Jenny Buckland, Australian Children’s Television Foundation Head of Content Bernadette O’Mahony, and Screen NSW Head of Screen Kyas Hepworth.

From fostering genuine industry connections with networking lunches, exclusive pitching and marketplace sessions with direct access to decision-makers as well as panels focusing on future-facing commercial creativity to legal, policy and offset masterclasses, this year’s accessible and delegate-friendly Australian Children’s Content Summit promises vibrant social and cultural experiences not to be missed.

“With children’s content now living across screens, platforms and formats, the Australian Children’s Content Summit is embracing the full creative ecosystem to spark future storytelling. We’re proud to welcome an extraordinary line-up of global broadcasters and a new wave of digital creators, recognising that the future of this industry lies in collaboration across both traditional and emerging spaces,” said SLR Productions CEO and Australian Children’s Content Summit founder Suzanne Ryan.

“YouTube provides an incredible platform for local creators to not only share their unique stories but also to build sustainable careers. I’m excited to discuss at the summit how YouTube fosters skilling and discoverability, enabling creators to develop original IP, cultivate engaged communities, and ultimately, contribute to the rich tapestry of Australian children’s content,” said YouTube Creators Australia and New Zealand – Lead, Sabine Zonderland.

“We’re proud to support the Australian Children’s Content Summit, where stories and creativity meet purpose. For us, content is more than entertainment – it is a vital tool to help every child in Australia thrive and is a creative opportunity for all families to feel seen, understood, and empowered. Through collaboration, we can create meaningful media that strengthens families, celebrates diversity, evokes hope, and builds more connected communities and futures for all,” said Minderoo Communities executive director Penny Dakin.

“We’re thrilled to return as Platinum Partner for the third annual Australian Children’s Content Summit. It’s a great opportunity to bring together the brilliant leading minds behind the stories that entertain, educate, and inspire young audiences around the world. It’s such a rare and valuable chance to step away from our busy production schedules, gather in one place, exchange ideas, and learn from one another. At Flying Bark, we’re passionate about championing original voices and bold, creator-led animation, and we’re proud to be part of a community that’s shaping the future of family content together,” said Flying Bark Productions CEO Barbara Stephen.

“Global collaboration and creative innovation has always been at the heart of children’s content and there has never been a time when both have been needed more. Young audiences across the world need us to come together in harmony. Together we can shape the future of children’s media to ensure that it continues to inform, educate and entertain,” said CBeebies senior head of commissioning Kate Morton.

AUSTRALIAN CHILDREN’S CONTENT SUMMIT DETAILS

DATES: Monday 25 August to Thursday 28 August 2025

LOCATION: Pacific Bay Resort, Bay Drive, Coffs Harbour

PRICE: Earlybird registration is now available until 1 June 2025 – $750

All tickets include lunches, refreshments, evening functions, and more.