Digital Consultancy This Is Human Wins Showpo, Akesa Group & Ester Spirits Work

Boutique digital consultancy This Is Human has announced three new client wins, including online fashion Australian success story Showpo, pharma research company Akesa Group, and award-winning Sydney gin company Ester Spirits.

Launched five years ago by Amy Broadfoot (lead image), This Is Human is a female-led digital consultancy with a unique approach to marketing that has already convinced large Australian organisations such as Bendigo Bank, Aesop, Junkee Media, and Monash University to work with the firm, and recent momentum has seen its revenue double since the start of the calendar year.

This Is Human delivers consultancy and execution services, including acting as head of marketing for B2C and B2B organisations who need support to define their marketing strategy and executions, as well as SEO, digital advertising, data, CRO, UX, content marketing and public relations services, delivered by a distributed team of 20 specialists across Australia, Lithuania and Tahiti.

Broadfoot started her career in the film and arts industry, where her roles entailed marketing and communications responsibilities among others, before joining digital marketing and creative agencies. She identified a lack of appreciation for data and digital within creative agencies, and a lack of understanding of and respect for branding at digital agencies, where data insights were prioritised to the detriment of the brand, and client/agency relationships felt too transactional.

Her experiences encouraged Broadfoot to launch This Is Human, which aims to strike a fine balance between creativity, branding and technical excellence, while putting the emphasis on building true partnerships as well as enjoyable human connections with clients. An approach that has convinced new clients Akesa Group, Australian success story Showpo, and Ester Spirits to choose the consultancy. This Is Human will deliver SEO and technical services to Showpo and Akesa Group, as well as marketing consulting services to Ester Spirits and Akesa Group, helping them to map out their marketing needs.

“Google looks at over 200 factors to rank a website, all of which are based on human behaviour. Therefore we take a sensitive approach to marketing, based on empathy for the consumer and deep respect for the brand, seeing our philosophy and model resonating with an increasing number of organisations, including some of Australia’s largest. It is the best validation we could hope for”, said Amy Broadfoot, managing director at This Is Human.

“We are having our biggest year to date, and with the recent addition of consulting services, I believe we have an increasingly comprehensive offer for brands who want a fresh approach to their marketing needs”.

Chris Zigomanis, director at Akesa Group added “After Akesa’s rebranding, This Is Human has been a key partner in mapping out and implementing our marketing strategy. Their hands-on approach to understanding our business has been invaluable”.