Digital Balance Partners With Insider To Drive Marketing Success

Marketing technology consultancy Digital Balance has partnered with personalisation platform Insider to drive marketing success amid consumer expectations of personalisation.

With McKinsey predicting personalisation will be the primary driver of marketing success within the next five years and consumers already starting to expect brand communications to be personalised, Australian businesses are looking for ways to meet that expectation.

From AI-powered personalisation and predictive analytics to marketing automation and experimentation, Insider empowers organisations to create meaningful connections with their customers and drive business growth. Globally, Insider’s customers include Adidas, Lexus, and Coca-Cola.

Digital Balance will implement Insider’s technology across its suite of clients to drive customer engagement at scale employing the technology to automate and personalise customer journeys, delivering the right message at the right time across multiple channels.

“Partnering with Insider allows us to deepen our commitment to delivering exceptional marketing strategies tailored precisely to each client’s needs. By integrating Insider’s cutting-edge personalisation and customer activation technology, we can offer our clients enhanced digital experiences and actionable insights that drive real business outcomes,” said Richard Taylor, managing director, Digital Balance.

“We’re excited to partner with an independent consultancy that can assist with client onboarding, system configuration, experimentation recommendations and training,” said Dean Smith, head of channel/alliances – ANZ Insider.