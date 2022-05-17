Digital Agency Orchard Nabs Optus’ Amaysim Business

Digital Agency Orchard Nabs Optus' Amaysim Business
Optus owned-telecommunications provider, and one of Australia’s leading providers of SIM-only mobile phone plans, amaysim, has appointed digital creative agency Orchard to shape its digital communications and connected experiences moving forward.

As part of its remit, Orchard will deliver more personalised and connected web experiences to amaysim’s customers across various digital channels, by initially re-platforming onto Adobe AEM and extending into Salesforce and martech integration as part of the broader ecosystem.

Orchard’s partnership with amaysim follows a series of business growth for the digital creative agency, having won Tourism Tasmania’s digital transformation account in February, hiring Michael Di Natale as its first Managing Partner in March, and welcoming Daniel Taylor as its inaugural Director of Data in April.

Eric Alkema, associate marketing director at amaysim, said: “We are very excited to be working with such an experienced team at Orchard to enhance our digitial capabilities and deliver more tailored digital experiences to our customers. We can’t wait to get started.”

Michael Di Natale (main photo), managing partner of Orchard, commented: “After only recently joining Orchard, I’m so impressed with the incredible work we’ve done, and continue to do, across the Adobe stack. It’s great to see the word now spreading across the market, to now have the opportunity to help amaysim create genuine connected experiences.”

Martin Stafford, Orchard’s chief technology officer, said: “Partnering with amaysim is a fantastic opportunity to expand our growing Adobe capabilities and experience, with another fantastic brand. This follows past success with the likes of Westpac, as well as ongoing success and continuous evolution with Adobe across current flagship clients Hyundai and Genesis.”

With offices in New York and Sydney, Orchard’s clients include Hyundai, Westpac, Genesis, Aldi, BPAY, Hoyts and Tourism Tasmania.

