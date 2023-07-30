Digi Agency Wonderful Wins Artbid Digital Marketing Strategy & Implementation

Digi Agency Wonderful Wins Artbid Digital Marketing Strategy & Implementation
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
SHARE
THIS



Digital agency Wonderful has been appointed by online-only auction house Artbid for brand creation, development and end-to-end digital marketing strategy and implementation.

Wonderful was selected by Artbid to manage brand creation and identity, platform design and development, go-to-market strategy, CRM, SEO, loyalty and paid media. The Artbid platform is changing the art world by hosting online-only auctions featuring specially curated contemporary Australian art.

Wonderful has integrated Artbid’s WordPress-based site with the auction technology platform Bidpath, allowing for timed auctions, cataloguing, webcast auctions and back-office auction management.

A CRM platform was also implemented to capture user data and drive marketing automation. In addition to developing the brand naming and identity, Wonderful will also manage search engine optimisation and marketing strategies, including content marketing and targeted digital advertising to drive audiences.

Guy Rob, managing director, Artbid said: “In the competitive art market, brand awareness is crucial. Establishing a strong and credible identity, backed by a trusted and secure online platform, is essential. Wonderful’s demonstrated they have the full suite of services we needed and have consistently shown their expertise and agility in bringing this Australian first product to life. We look forward to continuing the productive relationship as we embark on this exciting journey together.”

Matt Barbelli, founder and managing director at Wonderful added: “We’re delighted to have been appointed by Artbid and are already working with them to build this innovative new brand from the ground up. Fusing Wonderful’s creative, technology and data-driven capabilities, we’ve developed a comprehensive digital platform that delivers an exceptional user experience while showcasing incredible Australian art and artists. This is just the start, our team will manage the ongoing end-to-end digital marketing strategy and implementation to drive attention and buyers to the site.”

Please login with linkedin to comment

Artbid Wonderful

Latest News

TrafficGuard Appoints UM’s Joshua Lowcock As Non-Executive Chairman
  • Technology

TrafficGuard Appoints UM’s Joshua Lowcock As Non-Executive Chairman

Perth-based ad fraud firm TrafficGuard has appointed Joshua Lowcock (pictured) as its non-executive chairman. He currently serves as the global chief media officer of UM, overseeing all omnichannel media and marketing spend for clients, as well as partner ad product, advertising technology and marketing technology innovation. Lowcock has held similar marketing, media, and technology roles […]

The CWK Partners With Take 3 For The Sea For Brand Refresh
  • Advertising

The CWK Partners With Take 3 For The Sea For Brand Refresh

“Full sensory” experience agency, The Company We Keep (The CWK), has formed a new partnership with Take 3 for the Sea to help the charity on its brand transformation journey.   The collaboration will kick off with a brand refresh for Take 3 for the Sea, an Australia-based not-for-profit organisation which educates and promotes collective […]

IAS Expands Media Quality Verification To YouTube Shorts
  • Technology

IAS Expands Media Quality Verification To YouTube Shorts

Integral Ad Science (IAS) has rolled out new ad measurement tools for YouTube Shorts. Through the Total Media Quality for YouTube product suite, IAS is now providing viewability and invalid traffic measurement for the format. “YouTube Shorts is enormously popular with advertisers, and we are pleased to broaden our work to provide this greater level […]

DoubleVerify Adds YouTube Shorts Media Quality Authentication
  • Technology

DoubleVerify Adds YouTube Shorts Media Quality Authentication

DoubleVerify has expanded its media quality verification to YouTube Shorts, Masthead and In-feed Video formats. The tech is part of DoubleVerify’s quality solutions with Google’s Ads Data Hub for Measurement Partners and helps advertisers on YouTube Shorts ensure their video ads are viewable, by a human being and are safe from fraud or invalid traffic. […]