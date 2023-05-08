Dig Makes An Impact In Achieving B-Corp Accreditation

Dig Agency is the largest advertising agency in Australia to achieve the milestone of B-Corp accreditation.

Accredited B-Corp organisations need to pass a vigorous certification process to meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. The year long process led Dig to measure and set performance targets in areas such as governance, community engagement, environmental stewardship and team development, empowerment, diversity and inclusion.

“Dig’s focus is on growing strong brands through creativity, and this doesn’t happen without growing strong people and in the long run, a strong planet” said Paul Rhodes (lead image), CEO at Dig. The comprehensive ‘Create Space Study’ by the AdCouncil identified many areas of opportunity in the industry where Dig can have a real impact, across the areas such as inclusivity, mental health, and social mobility.

The partnerships and initiatives Dig have put in place around these areas and others can be viewed on Dig’s impact page here. On the obstacles to achieving B-Corp accreditation, Rhodes commented: “Despite our best intentions we really didn’t know how to go about certification. We engaged a B-Corp consultancy who guided us over a 12 month period, starting with strategic areas of focus through to implementation. It’s been great for Culture as our team is rallying around our B-Corp initiatives, as well as some of the less obvious benefits like increased transparency and communication.

Lisa Ramsey, managing director Sydney, Dig, said: “We’ve always had a future focus at Dig, and it was important we re-evaluated our own purpose and the broader impact we were making as a business. BCorp accreditation is important for our team and culture, and important for our clients in having an agency partner that can navigate through a progressive and diverse landscape.”

2022 was a big year for Dig Agency, which included winning the iconic RACV account. Now with B-Corp accreditation the agency continues to build on its momentum into 2023. Dig Agency has offices in both Melbourne and Sydney whose clients include RACV, Mondelez, 3M, Mitre 10, Australian Liquor Marketers, IGA Supermarkets, Ego Pharmaceuticals, and a range of Government clients.