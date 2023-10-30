Destination Queenstown Partners With The Beards Celebrating Local Values In Latest Campaign

Destination Queenstown is connecting New Zealanders with Queenstown by celebrating members of the community who call Queenstown home.

The latest series of “Our People, Our Home” created in partnership with The Beards, dives into the world of Queenstown locals who share their experience of Queenstown, what it means to them and the people they encounter.

“Queenstown is a special place with a strong community of locals who take great pride in the region. By introducing visitors to the values of our community, we hope to create a sense of welcome, belonging and care for our environment,” said Destination Queenstown brand and marketing manager Ruby Soole.

In a four-part series of short documentary films, viewers are given a glimpse into the lives of Queenstown’s people. This includes Frank, a long-time local who shares and connects with visitors as a tour guide; Matias, a Salsa instructor from Uruguay whose culture is celebrated through dance in Queenstown; and Francie, a local Art Gallery manager and Waka Ama enthusiast.

“Having the creative freedom to film documentary style and to really connect with the people of Queenstown has been hugely rewarding. It has also been a beautiful reminder to ourselves why we are proud to call this place home,” said Tim Pierce, director of the campaign and co-founder of The Beards.

The digital campaign will be live across New Zealand and Australia, as well as in Queenstown cinemas ensuring locals can see their own community on the big screen.

“By taking a values-led approach to our marketing activity, Destination Queenstown is focused on attracting high contributing visitors who seek a deeper connection with our people and place, stay longer and venture further across the region,” Ruby said.