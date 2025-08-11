Des Odell Becomes Latest Ex-Omnicom Boss To Join Joy

Des Odell, founder of Resolution Digital and former CEO of OMG Digital, has become the latest former Omnicom boss to join indie agency Joy.

Odell joins Joy as a partner where he will work alongside fellow partners (and fellow ex-Omnicom staff) Phil Pollock and Matt Keegan to accelerate the agency’s digital, media and tech offering and help clients unlock growth through more connected, data-driven marketing.

Simon Rush, Principal at JOY, said, “Des has been at the forefront of digital innovation and performance in this market for over two decades. His deep industry knowledge, entrepreneurial background and consulting experience will be instrumental in adding value to our clients. His addition, alongside Phil and Matt, is another step in our ambition to become the independent agency of the future. One that combines strategic creativity, deep performance thinking, and agile execution under one roof.”

Odell said, “My focus is simple: helping clients grow, fast. JOY brings creative and media together with senior talent and real agility—and that’s a powerful combination. I’m excited to be part of a team that’s built for real impact.”

Odell joins JOY with over 25 years of experience in media, marketing and consulting. He was the founder of Resolution Digital, one of Australia’s largest and most awarded digital agencies, which was acquired by Omnicom. Post the sale, he remained at Omnicom, as the CEO of OMG Digital, where he had responsibility for all digital services across the group.

Joy has been on a rapid round of growth lately. Pollock and Keegan joined the agency in May while Dan Brown joined from Innocean a fortnight ago. Brown had been head of performance and digital after spending eight years at Omnicom. At the end of July, Joy won the media account for Picklebet.