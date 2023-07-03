Dentsu’s iProspect Promotes Shae Healey To Group Digital Director

Dentsu’s iProspect Promotes Shae Healey To Group Digital Director
Dentsu’s iProspect is expanding its NSW leadership team, appointing iProspect client director Shae Healey to the role of group digital director as the agency continues its focus on delivering accelerated brand growth via a performance mindset.

Healey has been promoted to the newly created role after four years with iProspect, demonstrating the agency’s commitment to developing talent. He joined iProspect in 2019 as a client manager, promoted to client director in March 2021.

Reporting into iProspect NSW managing director Marcelle Gomez, Healey will be responsible for driving digital excellence across the agency for our clients and our teams.

Marcelle Gomez and Shae Healey

“We are so pleased to be able to promote Shae to this new role, he’s been a force within the iProspect team and his skills, personality and passion for delivering real business outcomes are the perfect complement to our brilliant NSW leadership team,” Gomez said.

“This new role reflects our commitment to do the absolute best for our clients, to push boundaries through innovation and deliver best in class digital campaigns that generate meaningful business results for our clients. I am so pleased to have found the right person for this new role within our iProspect team, demonstrating the hard work we have committed to creating and realising accelerated career opportunities for our ambitious and passionate people.”

Healey commented: “I am so proud to step up into this leadership position at iProspect NSW. This role will give me the opportunity to further strengthen our existing digital offering and show why we are a market leader. The team around me are already so amazing and talented, and I’m thrilled to be able to contribute towards the momentum of the powerhouse that is iProspect.”

Healey is also part of iProspect’s Level Up Committee, the agency’s shadow board who work closely with the national leadership team, identifying and working on key initiatives for the business – allowing them to elevate beyond their day to day, build relationships with the Executive Leadership Team, be a voice for the wider iProspect team, and effect change and influence business strategy.

The appointment comes after iProspect welcomed Nick Kavanagh as Chief Strategy Officer earlier this month and after the agency topped the Media-i’s happiest agency rankings in NSW. iProspect NSW has also recently launched work for client Glenfiddich during Afterpay Australian Fashion Week, using paid media to extend the reach of their presentation of The Talks and their ongoing designer partnerships. iProspect also continues to support Polestar’s launch in the Australian market, taking on heavy competition and challenging economic headwinds to establish itself as a frontrunner in the Australian EV sector.

Healey begins in his new role immediately.

