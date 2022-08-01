Dentsu’s Brisbane Office Announces Three Senior Appointments

Dentsu’s Brisbane Office Announces Three Senior Appointments
Joy Clark
By Joy Clark
Dentsu QLD has announced three strategic senior hires. The Brisbane-based agency continues to build on its commitment to quality and growth, following the 2021 opening of their CBD headquarters and launch of their integrated go to market and employee propositions.

In addition to recently signing Amazonia and The Brisbane Heat, and successfully retaining The Coffee Club after a competitive review, the dentsu QLD team have extended their partnerships with Great Southern Bank, Aveo, the Foundation Education Group and Australian Institute of Personal Trainers, who now partner with the network across multiple capabilities.

L-R: Daniel Paull, Kelly Jack, Chris Ernst & Jeremy Thomas

The accomplishments are testament to the agency group’s dedication to delivering high-quality results for its clients and partners in a time when integration has never been so valuable. The extension of these partnerships has contributed to more than 10% growth in revenue year on year for the network and has been accompanied by 20 per cent growth in employee engagement and significant improvement in market NPS over the same period.

To continue this growth trajectory, three new Brisbane-based appointments have been announced today, each critical to extending the local capability of the agency network:

Daniel Paull joins as business intelligence lead, iProspect.  With over seven-years’ experience across marketing, data and tech, Daniel will focus on scaling the data and intelligence offering in the agency.

Kelly Jack has been appointed client partner, Carat. Jack joins from Wavemaker Melbourne and brings over 15 years of media agency experience into the group. In her previous role, Kelly led accounts including Australia Post, a2Milk, HondaMPE and IG Markets.

Jeremy Thomas joins as digital strategist in customer experience, Merkle, bringing seven-years experience in advertising and marketing technology, and performance and digital media.  Most recently Thomas was head of performance at Auto & Generals Compare The Market.

Dentsu QLD managing director Chris Ernst said of the appointments: “It has been a big 12 months for the dentsu Queensland team, and I could not be prouder of what we have achieved. Our focus has been on providing integrated solutions for our clients, bringing together the best minds from across our media, creative, data, and technology teams to unlock greater value for Queensland businesses. As a team, we look at how problems can be solved and ideas delivered through three distinct lenses: what is good for clients, is good for dentsu, and is good for society. The results have been clear – increased business performance, and importantly, increased employee engagement. I look forward to continuing growing this team with likeminded, awesome individuals such as Daniel, Kelly, and Jeremy.”

 

