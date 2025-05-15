Dentsu QLD & Rolling Stone Celebrate Cinco de Mayo With McCormick’s Cholula Range

Dentsu QLD has partnered with Vinyl Media’s Rolling Stone to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a special celebration of Mexican food and love for music ‘Cinco Sounds’.

The special one-night celebration was designed to mark McCormick’s new suite of Cholula seasonings and salsas products, taking up residence in the Mexican aisle at Woolworths, alongside the Cholula Mexican Hot Sauce range.

The special night was a celebration of Mexican food and love for music, a one-off event to mark Cinco de Mayo on May 5.

Triple J unearthed 2023 finalist and the next generation of alt-rock, Lotte Gallagher, plus Queen of Hearts kicked off the night, blending traditional mariachi with contemporary elements of jazz, pop and rock. Headline act Client Liasion, Aussie indie-electro pop duo, entertained audiences with their DJ set and feeding the crowd Cholula Hot Sauce-covered oysters.

The night matched each musical act with a Mexican dish featuring a Cholula product, and signature cocktails served with Cholula Hot Sauce also available to complete the Mexican vibes.

“Cholula Mexican products stormed onto Australian supermarket shelves in February this year having been available in the US for some time. We wanted to give Aussies a way to try these products, knowing once tasted Cholula would become their go-to Mexican brand. With the target audience inspired by authentic voices, music, arts and culture, a night bringing together these elements with excellent Mexican food was a no brainer,” said Dentsu QLD’s head of strategy Cam Law.

“Cinco Sounds was a brilliant example of how an FMCG brand can integrate into music culture in an authentic way, whilst still paying homage to the legacy of the Mexican brand itself. Rolling Stone and Cholula Partnering together allowed us to celebrate local music, culture and support homegrown talent,” said Marcus Allen, group partnerships director – Vic, Qld, SA, Vinyl Media.

“From the energy of Client Liaison and Lotte Gallagher to the incredible Cholula-infused dishes served at Hotel Mexico, the campaign showcased the products diversity, being served with the food, the drink and on its own.”

‘Cinco Sounds’ complements a broader media campaign running across social, vibrant street art, out-of-home, programmatic audio and display.