MarketingNewsletter

Dentsu QLD & Rolling Stone Celebrate Cinco de Mayo With McCormick’s Cholula Range

Staff Writers
Edited by Staff Writers
3 Min Read
List of Images 1/3

Dentsu QLD has partnered with Vinyl Media’s Rolling Stone to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a special celebration of Mexican food and love for music ‘Cinco Sounds’.

The special one-night celebration was designed to mark McCormick’s new suite of Cholula seasonings and salsas products, taking up residence in the Mexican aisle at Woolworths, alongside the Cholula Mexican Hot Sauce range.

The special night was a celebration of Mexican food and love for music, a one-off event to mark Cinco de Mayo on May 5.

Triple J unearthed 2023 finalist and the next generation of alt-rock, Lotte Gallagher, plus Queen of Hearts kicked off the night, blending traditional mariachi with contemporary elements of jazz, pop and rock. Headline act Client Liasion, Aussie indie-electro pop duo, entertained audiences with their DJ set and feeding the crowd Cholula Hot Sauce-covered oysters.

The night matched each musical act with a Mexican dish featuring a Cholula product, and signature cocktails served with Cholula Hot Sauce also available to complete the Mexican vibes.

“Cholula Mexican products stormed onto Australian supermarket shelves in February this year having been available in the US for some time. We wanted to give Aussies a way to try these products, knowing once tasted Cholula would become their go-to Mexican brand. With the target audience inspired by authentic voices, music, arts and culture, a night bringing together these elements with excellent Mexican food was a no brainer,” said Dentsu QLD’s head of strategy Cam Law.

“Cinco Sounds was a brilliant example of how an FMCG brand can integrate into music culture in an authentic way, whilst still paying homage to the legacy of the Mexican brand itself. Rolling Stone and Cholula Partnering together allowed us to celebrate local music, culture and support homegrown talent,” said Marcus Allen, group partnerships director – Vic, Qld, SA, Vinyl Media.

“From the energy of Client Liaison and Lotte Gallagher to the incredible Cholula-infused dishes served at Hotel Mexico, the campaign showcased the products diversity, being served with the food, the drink and on its own.”

‘Cinco Sounds’ complements a broader media campaign running across social, vibrant street art, out-of-home, programmatic audio and display.

Related posts:

  1. Hear From Cairns Crocodiles Awards & Hatchlings Winners!
  2. Patties Gives The Freezer Aisle A Cartoon Makeover
  3. Feast Your Eyes On The Magnificence Of The Cairns Crocodiles Awards Winners!
  4. Twilio Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Microsoft 
TAGGED: ,
Aimee Edwards
By Aimee Edwards
Follow:
Aimee Edwards is a journalist at B&T, reporting across media, advertising, and the broader cultural forces shaping both. Her reporting covers the worlds of sport, politics, and entertainment, with a particular focus on how marketing intersects with cultural influence and social impact. Aimee is also a self-published author with a passion for storytelling around mental health, DE&I, sport, and the environment. Prior to joining B&T, she worked as a media researcher, leading projects on media trends and gender representation—most notably a deep dive into the visibility of female voices in sports media. 

Latest News

Amplitude Introduces Enterprise Marketing Capabilities
Lee Kum Kee To Flavour Asian Cooking On MasterChef For Another Season
Twilio Announces Multi-Year Partnership With Microsoft 
Taylor Fieldings’ Cairns Crocodile Diary Day Three: Stronger Brand Foundations
Register Lost your password?