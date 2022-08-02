Dentsu Head Office Reports Record Revenues For Q2

Tokyo-based Dentsu Group has posted organic growth ahead of expectations at 9.1 per cent for the June quarter and reported record net revenue.

The holding company has now upgraded its full year organic growth guidance from four per cent to as high as five per cent.

Its group net revenue was JPY258.8 billion ($A2.82 billion), which was up 16.4 per cent on the same quarter YOY.

Group underlying operating profit increased by 22 per cent to JPY 54.9 billion ($A600 million).

Dentsu CEO Hiroshi Igarashi (lead image) said of the numbers: “Dentsu Group has seen a strong start to the year with organic growth ahead of expectations as clients continue to invest in brand experiences informed by data and analytics.

“The changing macro impact from the Russia-Ukraine conflict, inflation, interest rates rises around the world, and the continued COVID-19 restrictions in China are well reported – however, we feel confident in our ability to deliver growth in 2022.

“As we continue to grow our net revenues in customer transformation and technology the group becomes more exposed to a faster growing area of our industry, allowing us to deliver a truly differentiated offer to our clients as we shift our business to a hybrid agency/consultancy.

“Our strengths in first-party data, combined with identity resolution, data management, marketing technology, data sciences, loyalty, CRM, personalisation, and media/creative services, have created differentiation against an evolving competitive landscape.

“We have our sights set on becoming the market leader enabling and activating the total customer experience as we look to grow customer transformation and technology to 50 per cent of our Group net revenue over time.

“The situation in Ukraine remains at the forefront of our minds and we continue to support our colleagues in the region with accommodation arrangements, border transfers and legal assistance.

“We continue to be led by one of our group’s guiding principles ‘we must be a force for good’, in line with our position as a B2B2S (business to business to society) company. I would like to thank all of our 65000 employees across the Group for their hard work and continued dedication.”