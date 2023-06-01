Dentsu Global Ad Spend Forecast: Global Ad Spends To Increase 3.3% In 2023, Australia Up 3.2%
Advertising investment is forecast to grow by 3.3 per cent globally in 2023, with the Australian market forecast to grow by 3.2 per cent, according to the latest dentsu Global Ad Spend Forecasts report. (Note: all figures reported are US dollars.)
These were the report’s highlights:
• Global advertising spend expected to grow by 3.3 per cent in 2023 with inflation driving increase to reach US$727.9 billion
• Stronger growth ahead, with 2024 global advertising market now expected to increase by 4.7 per cent, to reach US$762.5 billion, with a further 3.8 per cent growth into 2025
• Australian market forecast to grow by 3.2 per cent
• Digital projected to settle into almost consistent incremental growth for three years, to account for around US$3 in every US$5 spent in advertising worldwide.
Overall, an anticipated US$727.9 billion will be spent worldwide by the end of the year, according to this mid-year ‘reforecast’ of the twice-yearly report. The adjusted dentsu Global Ad Spend Forecasts for 2023 points to continued growth, albeit adjusted marginally downwards from the 3.5 per cent predicted in the December 2022 report, in the most part due to macroeconomic factors.
Exploring behind the headlines, the report also shows growth driven by media price inflation rather than increased advertising volume, where advertising spend at constant prices is expected to decline slightly, with –0.6% reduction year on year.
The global outlook however, as forecasted by dentsu specialists in almost 60 markets, is more positive, with spend set to accelerate faster in 2024, increasing by 4.7 per cent to reach US$762.5 billion. This boosted ad spend is being driven by major sporting and societal focal events such as UEFA Euro Championship and the US presidential election.
Asia-Pacific is forecast to experience the greatest pace in 2023, with ad spend forecast to grow by 4.6 per cent, with higher-than-expected ad spend growth in China and a very dynamic Indian ad market.
In Australia, ad spend growth will continue to slow down in 2024, forecast to grow by 2.4 per cent and then 2.2 per cent in 2025.
Craig Cooper, chief investment officer, Carat Australia said: “Dentsu’s mid-year ad spend forecast for 2023 in Australia has been marginally lowered to 3.2 per cent YOY growth due to a softening in the economic outlook. Australia’s CPI inflation rose to a 32-year high in the calendar year to December 2022, driven largely by sharp price increases on cost of essentials driven by supply shortages. This set off further interest rate rises and has escalated cost of living pressures on households.
“While market volatility was expected to impact the first half of 2023, we are forecasting Q3 and Q4 to be positively impacted by the stabilisation of client marketing budgets and of both 2 local and global sporting events including the AFL and NRL finals, the FIFA Women’s World Cup and Rugby World Cup,” Cooper said.
Globally, 2023 will see digital continue to grow, but in an uncharacteristic single digit increase (7.8 per cent), which has only happened twice before in the last 20 years: in 2009 (financial crisis consequences) and in 2020 (COVID-19 pandemic). Looking ahead, singled igit growth in digital is expected to become the norm, with a fairly consistent dollar increase year on year for 2024 and 2025 (circa US$26 billion), against a backdrop of around 60 per cent total market share.
Peter Huijboom, global CEO, media international markets, dentsu said: “For years now we’ve seen the industry pivot towards digital, more than doubling investment in the last five years, thanks in part to the almost unlimited potential to reach, engage and sell to individual consumers. It has been one of the big drivers for growth, but with finite marketing budgets available to brands – it’s clear we are now starting to reach a point of digital maturation within the campaign mix alongside more traditional channels. “There are still some markets, for example India where the digital potential is in its adolescence, who continue to see rapid growth in digital spending – contributing to the global uplift. But it is also through innovations in tech, updated platforms, new channels and changes in planning behaviours, we’ll retain this consistent growth within digital investment worldwide.”
Digital spend is expected to reach US$424.3 billion by the end of 2023, accounting for 58.3 per cent of all advertising spend, this will increase further to 59.1 per cent share in 2024 and 60.3 per cent in 2025. Emerging digital categories are expected to continue to experience high growth in 2023, such as retail media (18 per cent) and connected TV (15.2 per cent). The preference for programmatic buying is also on the up, with advertising spend transacted programmatically forecast to increase by 14.4 per cent, to reach 71.4 per cent share of digital spend in 2023.
From a channel perspective, the 2023 dentsu Global Ad Spend Forecasts outlook is now showing a mixed forecast with perhaps, most notably, a drop within the television ad spend for the year. TV ad spend is now expected to fall by -3.1 per cent, totaling US$170.2 billion by end of year, which in itself appears to be a temporary blip in its typically upward spending trend, with positive growth returning for 2024 onwards.
Except for print ad spending, which continues its decline (-4.8 per cent), the other media channels are holding ground, with incremental year on year increases for Out-of-Home (+3.8 per cent), cinema (+2.1 per cent) and audio (+0.8 per cent). “This pattern of spending, based on our long-term extrapolations, could see Out-of-Home surpass print spend and become the third most popular format, sometime during 2026,” observes Huijboom, who adds: “Of course, we’re excited about the impact Generative AI could have on our industry with the arrival of new inchannel opportunities for brands to embrace, so we’ll need to see if it remains the case.”
Looking to 2024, in Australia the 2024 Paris Olympics and state elections in Queensland, Northern Territory and the ACT are expected to drive market ad spend. A federal election due by May 2025 will also generate growth in government spending in the lead-up.
Please login with linkedin to commentDentsu Global Ad Spend Forecast
Latest News
Cannes in Cairns Chronicle: Friday Edition
Cannes In Cairns wraps up for another year with confirmation that not a single delegate got eaten. Now that's success.
The Fox’s Fifi, Fev & Nick Radio Show Official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Title Holders
B&T loves a Guinness World Record attempt, especially in the overeating or the struck by lighting categories.
Magazine Unveils Pregnant Transgender Man As Pride Cover Star & The Anti-Wokers Are In Meltdown!
You came looking for your daily dose of Bud Light news, didn't you? Instead, we've got people yelling at a magazine.
Triple M To Can The Talk & Ads On Monday In Support Of Beyond Blue
People called Nugsy, Bluey, Whipper, Snipper & Clipper all have the day off on Monday as Triple M cans the on-air chat.
Tourism Australia To Cull 20 From Its Marketing Team As Albo’s Budget Cuts Bite
It's proving to be no holiday at all in the Tourism Australia marketing team as Dr Chalmers cuts a nasty swathe.
Heinz Unveils Global Campaign Honouring Its Saucy Super Fans
B&T must confess we enjoy a quick squirt of Heinz on our snags, party pies & our nipples if & when the mood takes us.
Thursday TV Ratings: Women’s State Of Origin Posts Respectable 345K
Queensland once again proving it's the premier state for rugby league, skin cancers and the safari suit.
Lexus Unveils “The Reason Is Ready” Via Publicis Groupe’s Team One Australia
You're either a 'Lexus person', a 'BMW person' or an 'Audi person'. Or, in B&T's case, a 'government bus person'.
Kia Cashes In On Sydney’s Vivid To Display New EV
Heading to Sydney's Vivid this year? Well, you can add in plenty of sponsor plugs alongside freezing your arse off.
Latest Recruiter Study Finds 93% Of Aussie Marketers In Line For A 2023 Pay Rise
Study finds 93% of Aussie marketers in line for a pay rise. Teeth whitening expected to enjoy a flow-on effect.
SMI Data: Ad Spends Still Healthy, As April & Outdoor Make For A Bumper Month
Despite some gloomy predictions, ads spends are still holding up. Rent, petrol prices, fresh food & travel still f@cked.
Nine Issues Statement Following Ben Roberts-Smith Verdict
Thought the whole Bud Light disaster has gone on way too long? "Hold my beer!" declares the Ben Roberts-Smith verdict.
Ben Roberts-Smith Loses Defamation Case, Found To Have Murdered Unarmed Afghan Prisoners
Australia's most expensive defamation comes to a nasty end. Lawyers now calling in tradies for extensive house renos.
Westpac & DDB Sydney Celebrate “A Beautiful Partnership” For Origin One
Didn't think we saw the Westpac logo quite as much as we should've in last night's game? Grab even more with this.
Leo’s CEO Emma Montgomery Departs To Take Up Role As DDB Chicago’s New Boss
Leo's CEO Emma Montgomery is off to the Windy City, Chicago, for a new role. Has all but dispensed with the beehive.
The Works Becomes First Major Aussie Agency To Make Serious AI Play
Expect to see a lot more people in adland with acne, asthma puffers & Monster cans as it transitions to a new AI world.
Imagination Director Heath Campanaro Departs For New Charity Start-Up
Always wanted to throw it all in for some wild, crazy dream? Be inspired here or the hell of living in a campervan.
Wednesday TV Ratings: Origin Just Shy Of Two Million, As Maroons Wow Adelaide
B&T found ourselves screaming at the TV last night. It wasn't Origin but that fool's boeuf bourguignon on MasterChef.
AI, VR & Terrible Client Pitches All Cop A Roasting In Relatable Work For “Bullshit-Free” Software Firm
Is the only good thing about any client meeting the sandwiches or Pellegrino that magically appears? You'll love this.
BOQ Launches Financial Fitness Program With Ambassador Olympian Ariarne Titmus Via The Inside Job
Take your lunch from theft out of the office fridge to homemade toasted cheese with these handy financial tips.
Reprise & Monash Uni Partnership Offers Students Industry Experience With 12-Week Program
B&T often entertains students on work experience who learn valuable life skills such as toilet hygiene & the lunch run.
Mediabrands Restructures Mediahub Leadership, As Sue Squillace Returns As Mediahub CEO
With petunias that are the pride of the entire street, Sue Squillace returns from gardening leave for role at Mediahub.
Outdoor Media Association Welcomes Three New Members
Outdoor Media Association welcomes three new members. Apparently doves were released, although B&T is yet to confirm it.
XXXX Celebrates Queenslanders’ Pride In Origin Via Thinkerbell
Can this possibly get any more Queensland? Origin, XXXX, Darren Lockyer and all delivered by its Sydney agency.
Alchemy One Wins Aussie Pet Food Brand Lyka’s Media
If you think we're running that cute dog photo just so you'll go all gooey & dribbly, you're seeing straight through us.
UnLtd and EssenceMediacom Unveil “Dolly’s Dream” Campaign To Highlight Bullying
No one likes to shine a light on agencies doing good like B&T. We leave the nasty, redundancy stuff to Mumbrella.
Cannes in Cairns Chronicle: Thursday Edition
The curtain falls again on another tremendous Cannes In Cairns. As B&T journos everywhere say, "Thank f@ck that's over."
Wavemaker & Palmolive Shine A Light On First Nations Growers
Wavemaker proves it's not only omnichannel but offers cross functionality across the entire funnel by releasing an ad.
Watch Stan Grant’s Powerful Keynote Address In Full At Cannes In Cairns
Did you miss Stan Grant's powerful Cannes In Cairns address? Pull on a Hawaiian number and relive it all here.
Ex-Project Host & 10 Staffer Peter Van Onselen Labels Network A “Disaster”; 10 Says Comments “Disappointing”
Things might be a tad difficult at 10 at the present moment, but not so bad they've had to resort to bringing Rove back.
Tuesday TV Ratings: Seven Takes The Cookies, As News Dominates
If B&T's TV ratings are a snapshot of the nation, we like news, unscrupulous tradies, game shows & glorified home cooks.
“Indie Agencies Have People, Not Resources!” Jacquie Alley At Cannes In Cairns
Enjoy the last of our Cannes In Cairns wraps here. For we are now being violently ill on a reef tour somewhere.
Turn Social Media Attention Into Revenue
It's top tips on turning socials into a revenue stream. Still, it does require more than just photos of the office dog.
Abbie Chatfield, Carrie Bickmore And Tommy Little Descend On Cairns
Aussie radio royalty takeover the Cannes In Cairns stage. We would've invited Alan if he would ever return calls.
“Monumental Decline!” Bud Light Pledges $300K Support For LGBTQI+ Causes, As Brand Set To Relinquish #1 Spot
It's your now daily dose of Bud Light disaster news. It's a bit like Bold & The Beautiful when Hunter rooted Ridge.
Bruce Lehrmann Settles Defamation With News, As Seven Nabs The Rights To Tell-All Interview
As there are just so many lawyers involved in this, B&T would prefer to remind you it's tax time in little over a month.