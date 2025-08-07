Dentsu Creative Promotes Abi Evans To Global Chief Growth Officer

​Dentsu Creative has appointed Abi Evans as global chief growth officer, expanding her remit after a tenure as the agency’s first chief growth officer in the US.

Her remit includes ensuring that the custom-built growth model, developed and tested in the US, is adapted across markets, maximising the agency’s global scale and cohesion while remaining client-centric.

With prior leadership roles within the Dentsu network, Evans brings a blend of client leadership, growth strategy, and brand storytelling to the role.

Evans stepped into her role as chief growth officer in the US shortly after Dentsu Creative was formed and officially launched in 2022 and has since played a central role in evolving the agency’s growth model. Under her leadership, the agency has implemented a scalable pitch process, designed to flex around client needs.

It has seen the agency land global wins, including the agency’s appointment as Adobe’s global scaled creative and content agency. Other US-based highlights include agency wins for Lowe’s, Honeywell and Principal Financial Group.

“What we’ve built in the US proves that growth isn’t just about chasing opportunities – it’s about creating the right conditions for clients to choose you,” Abi Evans, global chief growth officer, Dentsu Creative said.

“I’m excited to bring that same strategic focus and momentum to our global markets, leveraging the strength of our network to deliver the most efficient, relevant, and value-driven approach to new business we’ve had yet,” Evans added.

“Abi has been integral to the success of Dentsu Creative in the US. She’s brought together the best of our agency, casting teams for both capability and chemistry, showing up with true integration, and always putting clients at the centre. She’s a thoughtful, collaborative leader who has already demonstrated global impact, and I’m looking forward to seeing her do so in this formal capacity,” Abbey Klaassen, global brand president, Dentsu Creative said.

“Abi’s appointment reflects our continued focus on aligning global growth efforts across the business,” Jean Lin, group president – global practices said.

“In her new role, she will partner with regional growth leads and teams across dentsu’s Media and CXM practices to bring together the strengths of our integrated offering that is ideas-led, AI-powered, and value-driven. Her collaborative approach will help connect capabilities across the network around powerful business ideas and contribute to delivering meaningful outcomes for our clients,” Lin added.

Credits:

Agency/creative: Dentsu Creative US

Chief growth officer: Abi Evans