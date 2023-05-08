Dentsu Creative Names Gabriel Tamborini As Chief Experience & Product Officer

Dentsu Creative has today announced a new strategic hire for its Australian business after an extensive search to further bolster its presence in the market and expand its remit in experience, design, and product strategy.

Gabriel Tamborini (lead image) has been appointed to the newly created role of chief experience and product officer, bringing almost two decades of expertise in helping brands connect human needs and technology to create impactful digital experiences. With previous roles as the head of product and design at Cognizant and product design director at Fjord (now Accenture Song), Tamborini blends agency and consulting expertise to help businesses transform their customer and employee experiences.

His work has also been awarded top accolades, including a Cannes Cyber Lion and D&AD Black Pencil. Tamborini will lead a newly formed experience design and product lab within dentsu Australia, which brings together the Creative and Experience Design teams to deliver innovative and intuitive products for clients.

Kirsty Muddle, Dentsu Creative Australia & New Zealand CEO, said: “Dentsu Creative is designed to not only help our partners transform their communications through creativity, but also transform their business. Central to this is housing the best talent in Experience, Product and Service Design.

“Gabe unites creativity and technology to deliver this effectiveness, and at Dentsu Creative he will lead a team of conceptual thinkers, innovation strategists, technologists and experience designers to connect with the scale of our CXM business, working closely with our CCO’s, Avish and Mandie.”

Tamborini said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Dentsu Creative, helping the business continue to strengthen its product and Experience capabilities across Australia & New Zealand.

“Technology has fundamentally transformed how brands engage with customers and employees, so it has become more important than ever to use the power of creativity and design to innovate the way brands deliver experiences. I’m excited to be working in a business that has creativity at its core and look forward to working with this talented team.”

Tamborini started with Dentsu Creative this week. He will report into Muddle, CEO of Dentsu Creative ANZ and sits on the Dentsu Creative Executive Leadership Team.