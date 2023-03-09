Dentsu Appoints Harsha Razdan South Asia CEO

Dentsu Asia Pacific has appointed Harsha Razdan as CEO, South Asia

Radzan will take the reigns on 1 March and will be based in Mumbai and report to Rob Gilby, dentsu’s APAC CEO.

“India has been through the most profound and impressive digital transformation and the future of the digital economy is bright; with new opportunities being generated by the advent of 5G, proliferation of affordable devices, and the development of a new economy accessible to all,” said Rob Gilby, CEO APAC, dentsu.

“Harsha is an exceptional leader with a deep strategic understanding of the competitive landscape. His background in brand building, overlayed with deep knowledge of tech-driven transformation brings formidable cross-capability expertise and will drive growth opportunities in creating a new value ecosystem for clients with consumers at the centre.”

Razdan will lead almost 4,000 people across South Asia. He is currently head partner – clients and markets at KPMG India.

“It is a very exciting time to be leading an agency network in India, especially with the significant progress we are seeing in the digital development of our market and what that means for brands. India is leap-frogging other markets in its adoption and development of new technologies, and it’s critical that agencies are capitalising on new opportunities for brands to speak to new consumers. I can’t wait to get started,” said Razdan.

He has more than 25 years of experience, having worked across global FMCG organisations PepsiCo and Unilever, and consulting firms such as Accenture.