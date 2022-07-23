Delta Sizzles For Revlon In New Work Via Emotive

Independent agency Emotive hascreated a second campaign for REVLON starring Delta Goodrem, the first Super Lustrous campaign outside of the USA.

“Shades of you’ builds on last year’s historic Goodrem brand spot, emboldening Australians to celebrate every shade of themselves with the nation’s #1 lipstick, Super Lustrous. Super Lustrous is the true icon of the lipstick world with a rich history dating back 60 years.

This new campaign marks a turning point for the brand as it heads into a #strongerbolderfuture as the first Super Lustrous campaign outside of the US.

With over 100 years of heritage, REVLON is synonymous with high impact lip colour, making the brand perfectly placed to give a new take on what living boldly looks like.

Some of Australia’s most beloved Super Lustrous shades star alongside Goodrem, in a story about self-expression that’s both fearless and grounded by playfulness. The line up of lipsticks include the fierce glamour of Fire and Ice – a shade which featured in an iconic 1952 two page spread concepted by female executive Kay Daly – the dreamy vintage vibe of Soft Silver Rose, the natural creative energy of Untold Stories, and the sassy confidence of Heartbreaker.

The 2022 project’s all female core creative and client team celebrates modern women and a boldness that comes in all shades.

Delta Goodrem said: “We’re not one thing, not one moment. It’s about being your authentic self and having the confidence and freedom to embrace all the different sides of your personality and I think that’s an important message to convey.”

Amy Kingon Smith, head of marketing, REVLON said: “The spot takes a less traditional path for a lipstick commercial, to be more light-hearted and to embrace change by celebrating the multiple facets of women. With a nod to Australian settings, it is important for REVLON to relate to the Australian consumer and not take ourselves too seriously.”

Tiara Valder, creative firector, Emotive said: “This is the second Australian spot we’ve created for REVLON, and we are so excited to be working with this iconic and modern brand. The first spot introduced Delta as a REVLON ambassador, how she encapsulates the REVLON Live Boldly ethos. Now it is time to tell the Super Lustrous story. We wanted to create something playful and bold and joyous for modern Australian women, exploring the different aspects of ourselves that this iconic lipstick embodies and emboldens with the perfect in-the-moment shade, all 54 of them!”