Delta Goodrem & Revlon Australia Leave Their Mark On International Lipstick Day

Cosmetics company Revlon Australia marked International Lipstick Day with a vibrant activation on The Today Show, delivered in partnership with media agency Spark Foundry Australia, creative agency Emotive, and media partner Nine.

Set against an iconic backdrop of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, the activation featured Revlon ambassador Delta Goodrem alongside participants of national cancer support program, Look Good Feel Better (LGFB). Surrounded by giant inflatable lipstick props and lips on Bennelong Lawn, the group joined live weather crosses throughout the morning to raise awareness for Revlon’s ongoing charitable campaign.

From now until August 6, Revlon is donating $2 from every Super Lustrous lipstick sold at Chemist Warehouse to Look Good Feel Better (LGFB) —helping women undergoing cancer treatment, access confidence-boosting workshops and support programs across Australia.