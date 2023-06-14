Deloitte Digital Appoints Rajiv Mohan As Principal, Marketing, Data & Technology

    Deloitte Digital has appointed marketing and customer experience strategist Rajiv Mohan to join its growing Marketing, Data and Technology business.

    Mohan joins the firm from Accenture Song where he served as marketing transformation lead for the past nine years, responsible for architecting and delivering end-to-end marketing transformation programs, and specialising in marketing transformation and customer data strategy.

    Clients and industry lead partner at Deloitte Digital, David Phillips said: “We couldn’t be more thrilled to have Mohan join us to lead our marketing transformation offering in Sydney. He is one of very few in Australia with a strong track record helping transform Australia’s largest marketing functions and will greatly bolster what is already the country’s largest Marketing Technology and Transformation practice.”

    Prior to Accenture Song, Mohan held several digital marketing leadership positions working with India’s largest education technology solutions provider, Educomp Solutions, and one of the world’s largest telecom companies, Reliance Jio.

    Mohan was also a founding member of the Google Analytics team globally, playing a pivotal role in designing the product marketing strategies for Google Analytics, and rolling out strategic projects across APAC.

    Mohan said: “The opportunity to bring together, capabilities across marketing technology, creative content, and data & AI to deliver positive business impact for our clients is an exciting journey I am looking forward to embarking on at Deloitte Digital.”

    Mohan’s appointment is effective immediately.

