Defence Force Recruiting Brings ADF Career To Life With 3D OOH Via VML

VML and the Australian Defence Force (ADF) have introduced a new dimension to its recruitment efforts with the launch of 3D Out of Home (OOH). Developed in partnership with Collider and using a blend of different technologies, including Unreal Engine, the OOH executions in Melbourne and Sydney form part of the new ADF Careers Masterbrand Campaign, “Unlike Any Other Job.” The OOH uses the role of an Australian Army Drone Operator to show how you can make an impact with a career in the ADF.

“We’re excited to leverage the latest OOH technology to connect with our audience in a new and engaging way, whilst capturing the attention of Australians that may be interested in an ADF Career,” said Defence Force Recruiting’s general manager, sourcing and attraction Fiona Boughton.

“In advertising, dragging people’s attention away from their phones is increasingly challenging, especially with out-of-home ads. The visuals and motion used in these installations have managed to genuinely stop people who are passing by – while at the same time showcasing the cutting edge tech used by our forces,” said Paul Nagy, VML APAC CCO.

Credits:
Client: Defence Force Recruiting
Agency: VML
Production: Collider

