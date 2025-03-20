Decidr Partners With Amazon Web Services To Supercharge AI Adoption For SMEs

Australian-founded agentic AI leader, Decidr, announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate AI-powered business transformation for SMEs.

AWS will serve as Decidr’s core cloud infrastructure provider, while Decidr has been accepted into the AWS APJ FasTrack Academy: an invite-only accelerator designed to fast-track AWS Partners’ integration, technical adoption, and co-sell readiness.

This provides Decidr with priority support, AWS technical resources, and access to exclusive go-to-market initiatives, ensuring seamless deployment, high security, compliance and rapid scaling for SMEs across Australia, the US, and beyond.

Decidr will also be added to the AWS Marketplace, dramatically increasing ease of access for businesses looking to join the current customers and partners who are currently leveraging the Decidr business operating system to scale AI adoption.

AWS will collaborate with Decidr on co-marketing initiatives, including events, case studies, and promotional efforts , to drive awareness and adoption.

“Our mission is to simplify AI adoption for businesses and help them scale with intelligence-driven automation. Partnering with AWS allows us to bring our vision to life at an unprecedented scale, as well as work together to educate businesses looking to navigate the shift to AI in a smart, sustainable way. This is only the beginning of what I hope to be a long and fruitful partnership, with many announcements to come,” said Decidr executive director, David Brudenell.

“AWS will enable the Decidr ecosystem to reach the global scale it was born for. Underpinned by AWS cloud infrastructure, each AI operating system Decidr provides for a business will be localised, secure, and highly scalable. AI will always drive faster data growth and far higher value if it is trained on structured data, and AWS is an amazing enabling partner to deliver that,” said Decidr founder and CEO, Paul Chan.

Additionally, Decidr will integrate selected components of Amazon Nova, AWS’s latest large language model (LLM), to enhance agentic AI capabilities for autonomous decision-making, workflow execution, and business automation. This collaboration enables SMEs to harness cutting-edge AI infrastructure without the complexity and high costs traditionally associated with enterprise AI.

Decidr and AWS will announce more initiatives to lead the AI-first business revolution in the coming weeks and months.