Decidr Drives 243% Increase In Edible Beauty Orders Within A Month

Decidr, the only pure-play AI software provider on the ASX (DAI), revealed CX updates to its autonomous customer engagement agent, Ava, drove a 243 per cent increase in orders for Edible Beauty within a month. Ava is now delivering a customer conversion rate nine times greater than the Edible Beauty site average.

The March update included the addition of a homepage video banner introducing Ava and her core benefits, a more prominent chat icon, and a redesigned initial interaction to help users get the most from Ava, including building a personalised skincare routine, tracking orders, or asking product questions.

The impact speaks for itself:

+243 per cent increase in Ava-driven orders

+200 per cent increase in attributed revenue over a seven-day window

+300 per cent increase in email capture: Edible Beauty’s most valuable owned channel

+31 per cent average order value compared to customers who don’t use Ava

39 per cent session-to-order conversion rate: nearly 9x the site average

All changes were cosmetic. No updates were made to Ava’s logic.

“Ava already had the capability. We just made her easier to find and clearer to use. That small shift delivered a 243 per cent jump in orders by April. It’s a perfect example of how agentic AI, when employed properly, delivers gamechanging results for businesses,” said David Brudenell, executive director of Decidr.

Ava was deployed in late 2024 and runs on Decidr’s multi-agent platform, allowing her to learn directly from customer interactions and execute autonomously across eCommerce, CRM and support platforms.

“We’ve trialled chatbots and quizzes in the past, but Ava is completely different. It gives tailored, accurate skincare advice and converts. This goes far beyond a support tool or simple chatbot, Ava is now a critical driver of success in our business,” said Edible Beauty COO, Natalie Defreitas.