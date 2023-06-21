Day 3 Cannes Lions Brings More Grand Prix Glory Down Under
It’s only day 3, and already it feels like the most successful Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity for the Antipodes since perhaps Meet Graham swept the pool in 2017.
Overnight, CHEP Network grabbed its first Cannes Lions Grand Prix for the year with its wonderfully quirky Flipvertising campaign for Samsung in the Social and Influencer category.
It also picked up a bronze in the Direct category, the only Australian or New Zealand entry to trouble the scorers in that particular programme.
Back to Social and Influencer, and BMF grabbed a silver for its The Reluctant Shanty campaign on behalf of UNHCR. Clemenger Sydney also bagged a silver for I’m Dan Daniher for Fightmind.
Yesterday’s Grand Prix winner AKQA added to its excess baggage with a bronze in the same category once again for Never Stop Evolving Featuring Serena for Nike.
There was more gold for New Zealand as well, as Special Auckland picked up a Gold in the Media category to go along with Monday’s Grand Prix and a few bronzes and silvers along the way.
PHD Auckland managed both a further Gold and a Silver for the already Grand Prix winning Phone It In campaign for telco Skinny.
FitChix via VMLY&R on behalf of Honest Eggs added a Silver in Media, while CHEP added another bronze for Flipvertising.
With two days to go, Australia and New Zealand are still in the running for lots more glory including two Titaniums for the Monkeys and Special. Everything is crossed for all our agencies!
Please login with linkedin to commentCannes Lions 2023 CHEP NETWORK PHD Auckland Samsung Flipvertising vmly&r melbourne
Latest News
Louis Vuitton At Cannes: So Much More Than Window Dressing
Faye McLeod, Visual Image Director for LVMH and global design powerhouse makes her Cannes debut, with her friend and creative colleague, CCO of Brandtech group Mark D’arcy. McLeod is recognised for her ability to create captivating and immersive experiences through visual merchandising and store displays. She oversees the visual aesthetics of Louis Vuitton’s retail globally. […]
Cannes Day 3: Unilever, Dove, Once Again Shows What Good Marketing Really Is
Day Three at the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity kicked off with super heavyweight Lions performer Unilever opening the morning with Conny Braams, Chief Digital and Commercial Officer, and $5 billion Unilever brand Dove’s CMO Alessandro Manfredi taking the stage to urge the audience to keep to their purpose even though it’s become unsexy these […]
Samsung Ads Yacht Sets Sail On Imposter Syndrome At Cannes
Some high powered and overall fabulous girl bosses talked at a panel aboard the Samsung Yacht in Cannes this week about vulnerability, imposter syndrome and being kind to your staff. (Main image from left to right: Sally Henderson, Amanda DeVita, Cathy Oh and Natalie Gabathuler-Scully) Sally Henderson, leadership mentor, moderated the panel with a sharp […]
Pinterest Supports The Inspired Internet Pledge, An Initiative For A Safer Internet
Today, Pinterest is proud to announce its support of the Inspired Internet Pledge. The pledge, created by the Digital Wellness Lab at Boston Children’s Hospital in collaboration with Pinterest, is a call to action for tech companies and the broader digital ecosystem to unite with the common goal of making the internet a safer and healthier […]
B&T TV – Vonnimedia Founder Veronica Cremen On Starting A Business In Your 20s
The Chaser's Chris Taylor probes Vonnimedia founder Veronica Cremen for B&T TV. He was surprisingly civilised, too.
‘Forgotten’ MAFS Stars P*ssed After Being Snubbed From The Logies
Sadly, this year's Logies red carpet set to be far less tarty and bogan after MAFS stars fail to get an invite.
XXXX Launches New 3-D OOH Formats Supporting Its ‘Pride In Their Origin’ Campaign
Ahead of tonight’s hotly anticipated Game 2 of the State of Origin series, XXXX has launched the latest iteration of its “Queenslanders’ Pride in their Origin” campaign via UM, in partnership with JC Decaux. The latest iteration sees the conversion of some of XXXX’s Small Format OOH Panels into larger-than-life 3D XXXX Cans displaying the […]
Jake Donaghey Joins TBWA\Media Arts Lab As ANZ GM
Jake Donaghey joins Apple's bespoke agency TBWA\Media Arts Lab. So don't even go near the whole Android debate with him.
Australia’s LEAST Sexy Professions Named! Marketers, Designers, IT, [& Judges] Top Least Rootable List!
A list of the least & most sexy professions is in, & it confirms the power of wearing a uniform (ideally a nurse's one).
Tuesday TV Ratings: Cricket Ratings Hit By Rain As Aussies Emerge Victorious
Do you work with English people? Twist that Ashes knife in today, readers. Twist and twist some more.
Broadsign’s Jonny Richardson: How To Simplify Your OOH Buying Process With Programmatic OOH
Do you long for the days when OOH buying was a couple of cheeky phone calls & a boozy lunch? Modernise your ways here.
Hatched Grows People & Culture Team By Promoting Raeshem Chail
Hatched grows people & culture team. Less concerned by the out-of-control bougainvillea that needs a desperate prune.
Study: 72% of Aussie Consumers Say They Trust Content Created By Generative AI
Study finds 72% of Aussies trust generative AI. And that's just the small percentage that even knows what it is.
The 2023 AKQA Future Lions Prize Is Today Awarded To Four Winning Ideas
Celebrating its 18th year, Future Lions, in association with Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, illuminates the vision of young people and their imaginative application of cutting-edge technologies. This year, AKQA, Volvo Cars and ForbesCMO Network teamed up to invite entrants to explore pioneering solutions that prioritise safety. Trailblazers of innovation, the four winning ideas […]
We’re Back! The B&T Awards Returns For Yet Another Run Around Adland’s Bright Sun!
Is your agency nailing pitches? Churning out top-class work? Hair looks impeccable, too? Ice your cake with a B&T Award.
WPP Snares A 30% Stake In US Diversity-Focused Creative Agency Majority
WPP nabs 30% stake in diversity-focused agency, Majority. Which, even with basic maths, is clearly not a majority.
Indy Agency Half Dome Named As Agency For Vitasoy
Flatulence & inappropriate gas reportedly down an impressive 18.5% in the Half Dome office after agency nabs Vitasoy.
Hit Network Reveals Winter Line Up
The Hit Network today announced its two-week winter break line up starting Monday, 26 June, featuring names including Hamish & Andy and The Jimmy & Nath Show. Hamish & Andy will fire up the cold mornings as it returns to breakfast across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth, giving listeners a chance to hear the duo’s laughs, […]
AKQA Melbourne Wins Australia’s First Cannes Lions Grand Prix For 2023
Think the Poms hate our guts this morning after the Ashes? Well, we're pissing off people in the south of France, too.
Snapchat Brings Australia’s Top Nicknames To Life With Brand New Lenses
Snapchat, has today released new research into our unique Aussie nickname culture, uncovering our national obsession with nicknames and revealing five of the most popular nicknames in the country. The research, conducted by Lonergan on behalf of Snap, found Australia’s most popular nicknames include: ● Baby ● Honey ● Babe ● Cutie ● Digger Unsurprisingly, […]
QMS shines as Vivid lights up the City of Sydney
The first three weeks of Vivid Sydney 2023 led to a sharp jump in the number of people visiting Sydney, outdoor media company QMS had revealed. QMS says the number of people in the City of Sydney between 7.00pm and midnight was up 61 per cent during the first three weekends of this year’s festival. […]
Vogue Australia Partners With Optus For Vogue Codes 2023
Vogue Australia and Optus have come together for the third consecutive year for Vogue Codes 2023, the annual STEM-focused event series dedicated to platforming female pioneers in the industry, and inspiring future leaders. Vogue Codes, presented by Optus, returns this week as a series of events starting on June 22. This year’s program includes Vogue Codes Summit, Vogue Codes in Conversation and Vogue Codes Campus. The eighth annual Vogue Codes will […]
Roy Morgan: Aussies’ EV Buying Intentions Soar By 1230%; With AB Men The Most Inclined
In good news, Aussies finally warming to electric vehicles. However, definitely not warming to plant-based chicken.
DoubleVerify And Scibids Unveil Industry-First AI-Powered Attention Solution
DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the launch of DV Algorithmic Optimiser, an exclusive cutting-edge measurement and optimisation offering with Scibids, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for digital marketing.
Foxtel Media: Women’s Sport Viewership Shows Marked Increase
Why not give the office a few bars of 'Sisters Are Doin' It for Themselves' while perusing this women in sport piece.
Initiative Catches Cricket Australia’s Media Account
Cricket Australia shifts its media. And that's despite being the lead story on every news site in the country today.
Innocean & The 100 Percent Announce Research Into Gender Stereotypes In Media
New research set to explore gender stereotypes in media. Yet, no news on why they always use puppies in loo paper ads.
Nature Adds Six New Faces In Melbourne
Strategic insights consultancy, Nature, today announced the addition of six new people to its Melbourne office, including an associate director, two senior consultants, two analysts and a consultant. The appointments follow strong business growth and industry-wide recognition in early 2023 for Nature and underlines its commitment to being a B Corp certified business that informs […]
GaryVee Tells Cannes To Free Creatives, Focus On Today
B&T forced to cut in line & then fake not speaking English just to deliver GaryVee's pivotal Cannes presentation.
Louis Theroux At Cannes: I Play The Awkward Card Shamelessly And Relentlessly
It may have cost us 32-hours in economy, but even a sore arse wouldn't stop us missing Louis Theroux's Cannes debut.
Kevin Hart Shows Cannes Why He’s Still The Most Charming Man Alive
Call it the French sun or too much rosé, but it's clear by this headline one B&T reporter's gone all Cannes starstruck.
Hays: 88% Of Aussie Organisations Experiencing A Skills Shortage; Digital & Marketers Remain In Hot Demand
Almost nine in 10 (88 per cent) of organisations in Australia are now experiencing a skills shortage, according to the latest Hays Salary Guide. Recruitment and workforce solutions specialists Hays found 78 per cent of employers believe the skills shortage will impact the effective operation or growth plans of their organisation. Hays identified digital and marketing […]
Concrete Playground & Motio Announce Content Partnership
Does your barista take a bloody eon to make the damn coffee? Watch the time fly with this cafe-inspired news.
Amex Marketer Sarah Wickham Joins The Growth D_Stillery At Cannes In Cairns
Thinking there's too much to read on B&T today? Well, confirm how overrated it can be via this probing video report.
Assembled Media Appoints Alex James As Head Of Social
Data-led media agency Assembled Media has appointed Alex James as Head of Social to help brands build deeper connected relationships with their customers. James, who was previously Head of Paid Social at Alpha Digital, will lead the agency’s social media product and the team and oversee the delivery of best-in-market social media strategies for the […]
AFL’s Ben Cousins Lands Morning Sports TV Job
Who doesn't love an AFL bad boy turned good story? And that's despite our ongoing hatred of Wayne Carey.