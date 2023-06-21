Day 3 Cannes Lions Brings More Grand Prix Glory Down Under

Day 3 Cannes Lions Brings More Grand Prix Glory Down Under
David Hovenden
By David Hovenden
It’s only day 3, and already it feels like the most successful Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity for the Antipodes since perhaps Meet Graham swept the pool in 2017.

Overnight, CHEP Network grabbed its first Cannes Lions Grand Prix for the year with its wonderfully quirky Flipvertising campaign for Samsung in the Social and Influencer category.

It also picked up a bronze in the Direct category, the only Australian or New Zealand entry to trouble the scorers in that particular programme.

Back to Social and Influencer, and BMF grabbed a silver for its The Reluctant Shanty campaign on behalf of UNHCR. Clemenger Sydney also bagged a silver for I’m Dan Daniher for Fightmind.

Yesterday’s Grand Prix winner AKQA added to its excess baggage with a bronze in the same category once again for Never Stop Evolving Featuring Serena for Nike.

There was more gold for New Zealand as well, as Special Auckland picked up a Gold in the Media category to go along with Monday’s Grand Prix and a few bronzes and silvers along the  way.

PHD Auckland managed both a further Gold and a Silver for the already Grand Prix winning Phone It In campaign for telco Skinny.

FitChix via VMLY&R on behalf of Honest Eggs added a Silver in Media, while CHEP added another bronze for Flipvertising.

With two days to go, Australia and New Zealand are still in the running for lots more glory including two Titaniums for the Monkeys and Special. Everything is crossed for all our agencies!

