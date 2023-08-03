David Jones Launches Amplify “Retail Media Like No Other”
David Jones today enters the multibillion-dollar Australian retail media market with the launch of its stand alone retail media department David Jones Amplify.
David Jones Amplify is designed to be Australia’s number one media ecosystem targeting the premium shopper giving advertisers access to more than 475 in store formats, 102 digital formats and 70 print and digital editorial formats.
David Jones chief marketing officer James Holloman believes David Jones Amplify is a game changer for both endemic and non-endemic brands wanting to engage with Australia’s most affluent consumers.
“David Jones Amplify can showcase your brand like no other,” said Holloman. “With David Jones Amplify we can help brands increase customer spend and acquire new customers. This is a true partnership. We want to partner with brands to achieve their marketing objectives. David Jones Amplify is designed to put supplier needs first; a destination for partner growth”.
By partnering with David Jones Amplify, advertisers and make meaningful brand connections across multiple touch-points with category-specific showcase formats.
“David Jones Amplify will showcase the real power of our media assets across our marketing properties, both in our physical and digital stores. Additionally leveraging first party data to advertise to targeted premium audiences on the open web.
David Jones Amplify will give our current brand partners and other highly curated advertisers access to customers that no other retailer or media outlet can,” said Holloman.
David Jones partnered with Sonder to audit and value all its 30,000 annual media placements across point- of-sale, solus emails, window displays, JONES magazine, pop ups, website and digital screens.
“Our vision is to be the destination that inspires, with experiences and services like no other. We will continue to drive Australia’s premium shopping experience in store and online and so will curate advertising that complements the David Jones brand,” said Holloman.
Our approach will bring customer trust to the retail media landscape and is based on true partnership. We believe Amplify will showcase brands like no other, benefiting brands, advertisers and customers.
Jonathan Hopkins, founding partner of Sonder, said: “Having worked with most of the country’s leading retail media organisations, we can safely say David Jones’s new retail media offering Amplify, is one of the most exciting and significant media launches of the year. We have been very impressed with the foundations put in place to ensure Amplify’s success. The team understand supplier and advertiser needs and have set up their media channels to deliver on those needs”.
The David Jones in-house team will work with brand partners and has partnered with media sales experts Medium Rare Content Agency to support with non-endemic outreach.
Medium Rare Content Agency chief commercial officer, Fiorella Di Santo, said: “We look forward to strengthening our engagement with David Jones. David Jones AmplifyTM will give advertisers new and enhanced opportunities to engage with David Jones customers at scale, creating exciting premium in-store and digital retail media possibilities.”
Non-endemic brands will have the ability to access David Jones customers and Medium Rare Content Agency will focus on premium and lifestyle brands that complement endemic brands and appeal to the David Jones premium customer base.
Utilising David Jones’ sophisticated customer segmentation data, advertisers are able to actively target specific David Jones customer groups. “David Jones has a very loyal customer base and we know the breakdown of customers by store and by department, meaning brands can actively target specific customer segments either in specific stores or across the whole David Jones network,” said Holloman.
“We know that two thirds of Australia’s most affluent households are David Jones customers and 50 per cent of emerging affluent groups shop across multiple categories at David Jones giving advertisers access to an engaged premium audience to grow their businesses”.
