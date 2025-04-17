AdvertisingNewsletter

Dav Tabeshfar Departs KWP+Partners To Start Creative Consultancy

Staff Writers
Staff Writers
4 Min Read
Dav Tabeshfar.

Dav Tabeshfar is leaving KWP+Partners Fremantle, the agency he founded with Bryan Dennis in 2017. 

Tabeshfar told B&T that he will be looking to start his own creative consultancy.

In those eight years, Dav has contributed to a portfolio of category-defying campaigns, helping to revitalise brands like Ashley & Martin, Chicken Treat, The Kids Research Institute Australia, Perth Royal Show, The City of Fremantle, Uniting WA and WA Police Union.

In 2023, &Partners merged with KWPX to create KWP+Partners, in what the 80-person Adelaide agency described as ‘a bit of a reverse take-over’.

Tabeshfar wanted the merger secured before moving on to his next advertising venture.

“I discussed my exit with Bryan a while back, but good stuff kept happening and juicy projects kept rolling in. It never felt like quite the right time to move on,” he said.

“But now the agency is nicely integrated across Adelaide, Darwin and Fremantle, we have the formidable Georgie Frampton running the shit out of things, Zosia Kilpatrick making everything weird, Jaimee Shurdington failing to blag me free gig tickets (media manager) and a couple of big new hires I’m not allowed to talk about. Also, the work is better than it’s ever been, so I feel I can wander off without anyone really noticing. Jokes. They’ll be totally, inconsolably devastated.

“I’d like to thank Bryan for throwing his lot in with me back in 2016. It takes courage to leave a steady job and back yourself to beat the odds in a notoriously fickle industry like ours. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. As well as being effortlessly creative, he’s always been a thoroughly decent bloke and a rock-solid mate. A lot of shit goes down in eight years – both at work and in life – and I’m so glad I had Bryan by my side when it did,” said Tabeshfar.

&Partners co-founder Bryan Dennis said, “Most great creative duos end acrimoniously, with neither partner willing to compromise on their vision. I’m not saying we’re Lennon & McCartney (I’ve yet to hear a decent 15-second cutdown of Hey Jude), but Dav and I have always been in perfect harmony when it comes to the direction of &Partners – now KWP+Partners – since day one.

“It’s been a privilege to come to work every day alongside not just a great friend who’s always had my back, but also one of Australia’s best copywriters. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together, and I’m excited for Dav and the new ventures ahead of him.

“I’m also genuinely pumped for the next evolution of KWP+Partners – there’s already some really nice work taking shape, and we’re just getting started.”

Tabeshfar will still collaborate with KWP+Partners as well as consulting for other agencies and clients.

Related posts:

  1. They’re Here! Cairns Crocodiles Awards Finalists 2025!
  2. IAS Expands Social Optimisation For TikTok With Launch Of Pre-Bid Video Exclusions
  3. Fremantle Street Arts Festival Unveils New Brand To Capture Arts Audience Via 303 MullenLowe
  4. iProspect & Seven Playfully Blur Lines Of Reality & Advertising For Solo By MYOB
TAGGED:
Staff Writers
By Staff Writers
Follow:
Staff Writers represent B&T's team of award-winning reporters. Here, you'll find articles crafted with industry experience spanning over 50 years. Our team of specialists brings together a wealth of knowledge and a commitment to delivering insightful, topical, and breaking news. With a deep understanding of advertising and media, our Staff Writers are dedicated to providing industry-leading analysis and reporting, both shaping the conversation and setting the benchmark for excellence.

Latest News

Cloudian Appoints New APJ Channel & Marketing Directors
TV Ratings (16/04/2025): Albanese & Dutton Draw Fire & Few Cheers In Leaders’ Debate Slugfest
‘Lost Your Charger? Don’t Worry!’ Says Apple In New MacBook Ad
Reddit Answers Lands In Australia, Giving Local Users An AI-Powered Shortcut To Real Conversations
Register Lost your password?