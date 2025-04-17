Dav Tabeshfar Departs KWP+Partners To Start Creative Consultancy

Dav Tabeshfar is leaving KWP+Partners Fremantle, the agency he founded with Bryan Dennis in 2017.

Tabeshfar told B&T that he will be looking to start his own creative consultancy.

In those eight years, Dav has contributed to a portfolio of category-defying campaigns, helping to revitalise brands like Ashley & Martin, Chicken Treat, The Kids Research Institute Australia, Perth Royal Show, The City of Fremantle, Uniting WA and WA Police Union.

In 2023, &Partners merged with KWPX to create KWP+Partners, in what the 80-person Adelaide agency described as ‘a bit of a reverse take-over’.

Tabeshfar wanted the merger secured before moving on to his next advertising venture.

“I discussed my exit with Bryan a while back, but good stuff kept happening and juicy projects kept rolling in. It never felt like quite the right time to move on,” he said.

“But now the agency is nicely integrated across Adelaide, Darwin and Fremantle, we have the formidable Georgie Frampton running the shit out of things, Zosia Kilpatrick making everything weird, Jaimee Shurdington failing to blag me free gig tickets (media manager) and a couple of big new hires I’m not allowed to talk about. Also, the work is better than it’s ever been, so I feel I can wander off without anyone really noticing. Jokes. They’ll be totally, inconsolably devastated.

“I’d like to thank Bryan for throwing his lot in with me back in 2016. It takes courage to leave a steady job and back yourself to beat the odds in a notoriously fickle industry like ours. I couldn’t have asked for a better partner. As well as being effortlessly creative, he’s always been a thoroughly decent bloke and a rock-solid mate. A lot of shit goes down in eight years – both at work and in life – and I’m so glad I had Bryan by my side when it did,” said Tabeshfar.

&Partners co-founder Bryan Dennis said, “Most great creative duos end acrimoniously, with neither partner willing to compromise on their vision. I’m not saying we’re Lennon & McCartney (I’ve yet to hear a decent 15-second cutdown of Hey Jude), but Dav and I have always been in perfect harmony when it comes to the direction of &Partners – now KWP+Partners – since day one.

“It’s been a privilege to come to work every day alongside not just a great friend who’s always had my back, but also one of Australia’s best copywriters. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built together, and I’m excited for Dav and the new ventures ahead of him.

“I’m also genuinely pumped for the next evolution of KWP+Partners – there’s already some really nice work taking shape, and we’re just getting started.”

Tabeshfar will still collaborate with KWP+Partners as well as consulting for other agencies and clients.