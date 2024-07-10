Dating Apps Agree To World First Code Of Conduct To Reduce Sexual Violence

Dating apps used by singles across the country have agreed to a world-first code of conduct that aims to keep Australians safer online. But in a twist, the groundbreaking agreement has been made voluntary.

The code framework emerged as a direct outcome of the Albanese Government’s National Roundtable on Online Dating Safety, convened last year. This pivotal initiative received backing from major industry stakeholders such as Match Group (owners of Hinge and Tinder), Bumble, Grindr, Spark Networks, RSVP, and the ParshipMeet Group.

The roundtable was prompted by findings from a comprehensive study conducted by the Australian Institute of Criminology, revealing that a significant majority—three out of every four survey respondents—had reported instances of “sexual violence facilitated by dating apps” over the past five years. The collaborative effort aimed to address these alarming statistics and implement effective strategies to enhance safety protocols across the digital dating landscape, ensuring greater protection for users nationwide.

The code aims to enhance safety on dating platforms by implementing several key measures: Systems will be deployed to identify potential instances of harm facilitated through online means. Immediate action will be taken against users violating safety policies, including the termination of accounts across all affiliated services. Clear and accessible complaint and reporting mechanisms will be prominently displayed. Resources will be provided to support Australian users in adopting safe dating practices and addressing online harms. Transparency reports will be regularly published, detailing the number of Australian accounts terminated and the processes for content moderation. Enhanced collaboration with Australian law enforcement will be prioritized, ensuring proactive handling of complaints that pose imminent threats to complainants’ safety. In essence, the code focuses on reducing fake profiles and swiftly addressing inappropriate behaviour to foster a safer online dating environment.

While the code remains voluntary, with dating apps operating in Australia not legally required to adhere to its guidelines, around 75 per cent of these apps, including all major ones, have opted to participate and comply with its provisions.

“This new industry code is an Australian-first for the online dating sector,” said Minister for Communications Michelle Rowland in a statement. “The Albanese Government’s constructive engagement with industry means that the largest online dating services operating in Australia have made clear, public commitments to improve the safety of their services – including to crack down on abuse and de-platform dangerous users.

“The Government will be watching industry closely over the coming months as the Code is operationalised, and we look forward to the eSafety Commissioner’s assessment of its effectiveness as we consider any possible next steps”.

“We continue to share the Australian government’s commitment to help strengthen safety,” a Match Group spokesperson told PEDESTRIAN.TV. “We worked collaboratively with industry partners, the offices of Ministers Rowland and Rishworth, and the e-Safety Commissioner to develop a robust framework that includes innovative solutions and educational initiatives to help make dating safer for all Australians”.

“We are unwavering in our support to protect women and marginalised communities. Our recently updated Community Guidelines contain our most comprehensive definition of sexual assault to date; while our new anti-abuse tip line in partnership with Kodex reduces the burden of reporting abusive behaviour for victim-survivors,” Bumble said in a statement on the matter.

Bumble said that it now has dedicated new AI-powered features to help weed out fake profiles before they’re seen by users and have recently developed resources to educate the community about how to stay safe online. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to trust and safety across our community, continuing to help educate our members on ways to remain safe on and off of our platform while fostering a community rooted in kindness and respect – so that over time, we can create a safer world for everyone”.