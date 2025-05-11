Dash Social Unveils The Creator Effect: Why Brands Can’t Win On Social Without Them In 2025

In today’s digital landscape, creators aren’t just content contributors — they’re growth accelerators. According to the newly released Social Media Trends Report: The Creator Effect, creator-led content is now the most powerful tool in a brand’s arsenal for cutting through clutter, creating authentic connections, and driving measurable results across TikTok and Instagram.

Compiled by Dash Hudson and unveiled at an exclusive event at Sydney’s W Hotel last week, the report paints a clear picture of where social strategy is headed in 2025: toward collaboration, creativity and community.

B&T was in the room as marketers, brand leaders and creators gathered to unpack the data and discuss how creator partnerships are reshaping the rules of engagement — and redefining what success looks like on social.

The headline findings were hard to ignore. TikTok saw a massive 46 per cent boost in engagement on creator content in 2024, while Instagram delivered a 13 per cent lift.

Crucially, the report outlined how each platform plays a different role in a well-rounded strategy: TikTok creators drive reach, with 61 per cent more followers on average, whereas Instagram creators excel at engagement, producing 30 per cent more comments and 17 per cent more likes than their TikTok counterparts.

But it’s not just about likes anymore — it’s about shares. The report revealed a 57 per cent increase in shares on TikTok and a 12 per cent rise on Instagram Reels, making shareability one of the most powerful currency metrics in today’s social algorithms.

On TikTok in particular, creator content is 10 times more shareable than brand-led posts, reinforcing the idea that authentic, personality-driven content is what truly travels.

BÉIS, the lifestyle brand founded by actress and entrepreneur Shay Mitchell, has seen a 200 per cent increase in TikTok comments and a 37 per cent jump in shares by extending its influencer strategy beyond its founder.

By giving creators the freedom to share products in their own voices, BÉIS has turned everyday travel content into a growth engine for the brand.

At the W Hotel event, panellists reinforced the report’s core message: the future of social belongs to brands that treat creators not as a channel, but as strategic partners. These creators know their audiences better than anyone, and when given creative freedom, they deliver content that doesn’t just reach people, but resonates.

And while follower counts and view metrics still matter, what brands really need to focus on in 2025 is meaningful engagement, the kind that builds trust, loyalty and influence. That means looking beyond traditional media buying and embracing a new model: one that’s co-authored by creators and powered by data.

In short, the creator effect isn’t a trend, it’s a turning point. And for the brands paying attention, it’s the key to unlocking the next wave of social media growth.