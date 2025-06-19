Danny Green Swaps His Gloves For A Nail Gun In Tool Brand Paslode’s New Campaign, Via Banter

Renowned tool brand Paslode has launched a new campaign across Australia and New Zealand, to connect with a new generation of tradies who want power without the punishment.

Developed by engagement marketing agency Banter, the campaign is built entirely for social, content and paid media, bringing together top-tier talent and trusted voices to spotlight Paslode as the ‘lighter way to hit harder’ thanks to its ergonomic design.

In Australia, boxing icon Danny Green steps into the frame of the hero content to showcase how hitting hard doesn’t have to mean doing things the hard way.

In New Zealand, rising All Blacks star, Cam Roigard brings speed, control and sharp thinking to the fore, offering a distinctly Kiwi take on modern trade culture.

A network of influential content creators complements the hero talent, including Simon Mee, Andrew Hopkins and Tendy Cooper, with relatable short-form content showing how tradies create more space for life outside of work and have the energy to do so, thanks to the lightness of the tool.

“Our commitment to innovation is reflected in our gas-powered nailers, built to be the lightest available and specifically designed to help carpenters work smarter, not harder,” said Melisa Resanovic, marketing director, ITW Construction Asia Pacific. “We wanted to really get that message across and connect with our audience on a deeper level, so we brought in Banter. And wow, did they nail it! They perfectly captured our brand’s innovative heart and purpose.”

“If you told me five years ago, we’d be getting an icon like Danny Green to pick up a nail gun, I wouldn’t have believed you” said Paul Den, co-founder at Banter. “This campaign has been a real joy to bring to life. It’s great to work with a brand like Paslode who is leading the charge by offering powerful, light tools for the way tradies work now.”

The campaign will be supported by paid media across both markets, with creative tailored by channel and territory.

With the construction sector increasingly influenced by social content and peer-to-peer validation, the campaign aims to drive brand relevance and product consideration among a new breed of tradies who value performance and lifestyle equally.