Danny Bass Confirmed As New CEO Of Dentsu’s Media Portfolio

Dentsu International has confirmed the appointment of Danny Bass as chief executive officer of its media portfolio across the ANZ market, overseeing the strategic direction and growth of the Carat, iProspect, and dentsu X brands.

Bass brings more than 20 years’ experience in digital media to dentsu, most recently as director of Snap, Inc and formerly CEO of IPG Mediabrands Australia. His background has included building an industry-recognised digital trading platform to change the way media is bought and sold, and he played a pivotal role in establishing the digital arms of News Corp Australia.

Angela Tangas, CEO of dentsu ANZ, commented: “Modern media has never been more important as a powerful driver of business growth for brands. Its effectiveness is unlocked through horizontal creativity that when combined with data and technology, breeds new dimensions of sustainable performance for brands.

“We have come a long way over the last few years, delivering good organic year-on-year growth. But now is the time to accelerate, to bring bigger ideas, better outcomes, and create never before value for our clients every day.

“Danny was a natural choice to lead our Media business with a strong values alignment to dentsu, as a force for good in the industry, focussed on client first outcomes, and as an active advocate of workplace equality, diversity, and inclusion. He brings a leadership style influenced by his work in the for-purpose space, supported by his role as Chairman of UnLtd.

“He will be partnering alongside our Dentsu Creative, Merkle and Solutions teams, rounding out our broad leadership expertise and capabilities both in the ANZ market and globally. Combined, this solidifies dentsu’s strength and breadth of offering which is unrivalled in market: a high performing, teaming company, with integration that is real, all underpinned by our belief in Sanpo Yoshi,” said Tangas.

Bass commented: “The media landscape is changing rapidly, and clients are increasingly looking for simplicity while still wanting to access diverse capabilities and world class innovation, but with local smarts. Over the last few years, I’ve been observing how dentsu has transformed and differentiated themselves in the ANZ market. It’s exciting for our industry, our clients, and the future generation of our talent where creativity everywhere creates so much more value.

“Dentsu has turned a corner and is gaining significant momentum in market. I was inspired to join the business not only because of the journey the team has been on under Angela’s innovative leadership, but the vision for what’s next. This includes working alongside a group of people who are genuinely committed to impactful outcomes that benefit clients, their people, and the broader community,” said Bass.

Bass will be joining the business from 1 August 2022. He will be supported by a senior leadership team across Carat, iProspect, and dentsu X.