Daniel Ricciardo & St Hugo Wines Launch Enchanté Rosé & Transform Liquor Giant Into Dan Murphé

Fresh off the launch of DR3 x St Hugo wines at Dan Murphy’s where the store was renamed Dan Ricciardo’s, Daniel Ricciardo is back with the launch of Enchanté Rosé, his latest collaboration with St Hugo.

The campaign, developed by independent creative agency Emotive, commenced today across social, digital and PR, sees content the eight-time Formula 1 Grand Prix winner embracing a newfound freedom, which is looking decidedly rosé thanks to the Enchanté life that he is living.

Shot specifically for social and launching alongside the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025, the campaign taps into Daniel’s natural charisma, cheeky energy, and sharp sense of humour. The new Enchanté Rosé represents the perfect celebration of Daniel’s outlook on life – vibrant, magnetic and playful – accompanied by a lovely mineral line and accents of crunchy fresh red berries.

And of course, he wants everyone to get a taste of this Enchanté life. To celebrate the launch of Enchanté Rosé, St Hugo Wines has partnered with Dan Murphy’s, transforming its iconic South Melbourne store into ‘Dan Murphé from 14– 16 March, complete with Dan Ricciardo’s face and a perfectly placed French moustache replacing the original 1950s Dan Murphy motif.

Daniel Ricciardo comments: “It’s been nice to take my foot off the gas lately and now, with the launch of Enchanté Rosé alongside my friends at St Hugo, it really does feel like the future is looking rosé. Good wine, good company, and a little bit of French flair including another name change for Dan Murphy’s—what more could you want?”

Kelly Suhr, Global Head of Fine Wine at Pernod Ricard adds: ”This campaign is all about capturing the moment – as Daniel Ricciardo steps into a new chapter, we know the future is looking rosé and what better way to celebrate his new lifestyle than with the launch of Enchanté Rosé? Just like Daniel, this wine is bold, playful, and breaks conventions. For the second year running, we’re thrilled to be partnering with Dan Murphy’s, except this time we’re bringing Daniel’s signature wit & charisma to life by transforming Dan Murphy’s into ‘Dan Murphé’s, ultimately driving talkability and inviting a new wave of fine wine lovers to experience something fun, unexpected and truly unforgettable!”

Darren Wright, Group Creative Director at Emotive comments: “When Daniel stepped back from Formula 1, everyone wondered what he’d do next. Turns out he was working on his new Rosé, kicking back and living his best life. To launch “Enchanté Rose’ and his partnership with Dan Murphy’s we wanted to tap into that conversation and have some fun with it. Which is totally on brand for Daniel and hugely appealing to his massive fan base. Taking a social-first approach for the whole Emotive-led production meant we could stay agile. And with our lead director Zane, the ideas just flowed, leading to an execution that everyone really enjoyed making”

Agi Pfeiffer-Smith, Managing Director at Dan Murphy’s adds: “We’re all about bringing the most exciting and innovative wine experiences to our customers. Partnering with St Hugo and DR3 Wines for Daniel’s launch of Enchanté Rosé is a real podium moment for us as it brings the fun, flair, and a bit of cheekiness to the table. And clearly Daniel knows how to pick a winner,” Agi said. “During the store takeover for Daniel’s DR3 range, sales were over 10 times higher than usual, with all three wines racing into the top 25 red wine products. With Aussie rosé now leading the charge in wine growth, we’re confident Enchanté Rosé will hit the same high gear. It’s a wine that’s as adventurous and magnetic as Daniel himself and perfectly captures the spirit of summer.”

The launch aims to drive excitement in the fine wine category and engage with a new-age wine consumer that isn’t afraid to break conventions. The partnership between Daniel Ricciardo and St Hugo was first established in 2020 and sees Daniel’s life-long passion for wine turn into a winemaking reality. Not just a personal passion, Ricciardo worked closely with St Hugo’s Trina Smith and the team on all aspects of creating the wine’s shape, structure and flavour profile.

The campaign spans a full-funnel ecosystem of film and still assets, tailor made for social. In addition, there will be an Enchanté Rosé pop-up bar at the Formula 1 Louis Vuitton Australian Grand Prix 2025 where attendees can sip and savour a glass of Enchanté Rosé along with the rest of the DR3 x St Hugo wines range, step up to the ‘Dial for Dan’ phone booth to hear a message from the man himself or get inspired by Daniel Ricciardo’s tattoo at the Enchanté Rosé Tattoo parlour (temporary of course!).

CREDITS

Client: Pernod Ricard Winemakers

Global Head of Fine Wine: Kelly Suhr

Global Senior Brand Manager: Ambar Maddox

Global Brand Manager: Natasha Bridges

ANZ Marketing Director: Kristy Rutherford

ANZ Head of Wine & Champagne: Amy MIles / Lauren Illif

ANZ Senior Brand Manager: Harriet Schild

Senior PR Manager: Prue Bartholomaeus

Creative Agency: Emotive

CEO: Simon Joyce

CSO & Managing Partner: Michael Hogg

Group Creative Director: Darren Wright

Creative Director: Zane Pearson

Creative Director: Paul Sharp

Social & Cultural Strategist: Sarah Rosedale

Business Director: Liam Walker

Senior Account Manager: Elisa Donato

Head of Design: Daniel Mortensen

Designer: Eunice Nie

Production: Emotive Productions

Director: Zane Pearson

Head of Production: Hayley-Ritz Pelling

Agency & Line Producer: Cate Hartmann

Post Producer: Rebecca Love-Williams

DOP: Josh Flavell

Production Manager: Christine Tan

1st AD: Jose Marquina

Steadicam Operator: Jason Rodrigues

Key Gaffer: Remi Durrenburger

Key Grip: Craig Bartlett

Production Designer: Jen Waters

Wardrobe Stylist: Ashley Marcos

Make Up/Hair: Margo Regan

Sound Recordist: Mario Pellegrino

Unit: David Treloar

Editor: Sam Gadsden

Sound Studio: Electric Sheep Music

Colour Grade: Yanni Kronenberg

Online VFX: Ben Kucharski

Retailer: Dan Murphy’s

PR: Liquid Ideas

Social: Darkhorse

Media: Initiative