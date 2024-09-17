The WA Government, through Tourism WA, has once again teamed up with Rhythm and Initiative to deliver the second iteration of “Drive the Dream,” a tourism campaign featuring West Australian-born Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, that launches in Australia and Singapore ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix this weekend.
“Drive the Dream” invites travellers to leave the everyday behind, hit the open road and connect with the beauty of Western Australia.
The campaign’s short film captures Daniel Ricciardo and his best mate Blake on a road trip from Perth/Boorloo through the Margaret River Region and beyond, along the South West Nature and Wine Drive.
The launch includes a global partnership with Skyscanner, Qantas Hotels and Holidays within interstate markets and C-Trip in China to encourage travel bookings to Western Australia.
The short film has been translated into eight different languages and will continue to roll out in WA’s international markets over the next 12 months.
“Daniel’s global reach, profile and pride for his home state will connect with our target market, the High Yield Traveller,” said Tourism Western Australia acting managing director Steph Underwood.
“Tourism WA aims to ignite a sense of adventure in every traveller, and this second ‘Drive the Dream’ campaign is the perfect way to do just that and build on the foundation of WA’s global brand ‘Walking On A Dream’.
“The continuation of this campaign will put West Australian road trips firmly on the ‘must do’ list and solidify our position as one of the world’s most unique, memorable, and sought-after travel destinations,” said Underwood.
The campaign forms part of the state’s global destination brand “Walking On A Dream”.
Since the launch of “Walking On A Dream” in September 2022, the brand has delivered an additional 255,000 visitors, with an estimated economic impact of $424 million.
