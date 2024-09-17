The WA Government, through Tourism WA, has once again teamed up with Rhythm and Initiative to deliver the second iteration of “Drive the Dream,” a tourism campaign featuring West Australian-born Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, that launches in Australia and Singapore ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix this weekend.

“Drive the Dream” invites travellers to leave the everyday behind, hit the open road and connect with the beauty of Western Australia.

The campaign’s short film captures Daniel Ricciardo and his best mate Blake on a road trip from Perth/Boorloo through the Margaret River Region and beyond, along the South West Nature and Wine Drive.

The launch includes a global partnership with Skyscanner, Qantas Hotels and Holidays within interstate markets and C-Trip in China to encourage travel bookings to Western Australia.

The short film has been translated into eight different languages and will continue to roll out in WA’s international markets over the next 12 months.

“Daniel’s global reach, profile and pride for his home state will connect with our target market, the High Yield Traveller,” said Tourism Western Australia acting managing director Steph Underwood.

“Tourism WA aims to ignite a sense of adventure in every traveller, and this second ‘Drive the Dream’ campaign is the perfect way to do just that and build on the foundation of WA’s global brand ‘Walking On A Dream’.

“The continuation of this campaign will put West Australian road trips firmly on the ‘must do’ list and solidify our position as one of the world’s most unique, memorable, and sought-after travel destinations,” said Underwood.

The campaign forms part of the state’s global destination brand “Walking On A Dream”.

Since the launch of “Walking On A Dream” in September 2022, the brand has delivered an additional 255,000 visitors, with an estimated economic impact of $424 million.

Credits:

Tourism WA

A/Managing Director Steph Underwood

Executive Director Marketing, Melissa Forbes

Director Brand and Creative, Angela Raso

Brand and Creative Manager, Luke Lenzarini

Brand and Creative Officer, Josh Colum

Producer/Editor, Evan Scott

Production Company, Rhythm Films

Project Manager, Jodie Hameister

Art Director, Stef Langton

Copywriter, Gordon Haynes

Director/Editor, Adam Rule

Executive Producer, Candice Shields

DOP, Justin Griffiths

1st AD, Kiran Wilson

Photographer, Jarrad Seng

1st AC, Dan Stone

2nd AC, Brianna Trinidad

Gaffer, Michael Sgro

Grip, Tim Whitlock

Unit Manager/Driver, Andrew Shields

Production Coordinator, Adam Keogh

Underwater DOP, Tom Jennings

Drone Operator, Stefan Kraus

Sound Recordist, Brett Stayt

Groomer, Kate Farmer

Wardrobe, Clare Ryan

Gear, Raz Rentals

Music Composition, Andrew Wright

Sound Design, Justin Braine

Colour, Angela Cerasi

Media Agency, Initiative

Client Advice & Comms Design Director, Molly Trumble

Investment Manager, Yamila Cano

Investment Executive, Danielle Miaris

Investment Associate, Naomi Cauchi

Associate Performance Director, Agostina Scagliotti

Snr Manager, Addressable Activation, Julian Speller

Talent

Hero Talent: Daniel Ricciardo

Hero Talent: Blake Mills

Talent Management: Blake Friend

Featured Operators: Kym Gibson from Adventure Connections, Gene Hardy from Cape to Cape

Explorer Tours, Simon Tien and Eve Fleming from Margaret River Surfing Academy, Josh

Whiteland from Koomal Dreaming, Injidup Spa Retreat, Heyscape Tiny Cabins, Ampersand

Estates, Amelia Park

West Australian musicians: South Summit, Jae Laffer, Jocelyn’s Baby, Riley Pearce, Andrew Wright