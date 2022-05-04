Daniel Radcliffe Stars As “Weird Al” Yankovic In New Biopic Trailer

From wizard to weird; Daniel Radcliffe is set to grace our screens again. Only this time he’s trading in his glasses and wand for moustache wax and an accordion.

Earlier today, the trailer for “Weird Al” Yankovic’s upcoming biopic – strategically titled Weird: The Al Yankovic Story – dropped online to the delight of the spoof singer-songwriter’s fans across the interwebs.

The 60-second spot shows Radcliffe (featured image) portraying Yankovic in the early days of his career; curly hair, moustache, thick glasses, and, of course, a Hawaiian shirt.

“Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly, and I’m honored to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 per cent unassailably true story of Weird Al’s depraved and scandalous life,” Radcliffe said in a recent statement.

The trailer is also soundtracked by the beloved jokester’s 1985 track “Like A Surgeon”, which was a spoof on Madonna’s smash hit, “Like A Virgin”.

The film is directed and co-written by Eric Appel, who, while not being a household name, has previously directed episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, New Girl, and The Office. It’s also co-written and produced by the film’s subject himself.

“When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule,” Yankovic said in a recent statement.

“And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

Unfortunately for Aussie “Weird Al” fans, Weird will stream exclusively on the Roku Channel, which isn’t currently available down under. We’ve been bamboozled by “Weird Al” yet again!