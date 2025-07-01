Dan Krigstein Replaces Tory Maguire As ThinkNewsBrands Chair

News Corp’s Dan Krigstein has been named as ThinkNewsBrands’ chair, replacing Nine’s Tory Maguire.

Krigstein, who has been a director of the ThinkNewsBrands Board since February 2025, assumes his new role immediately. Maguire, managing director of Nine Publishing, had held the role since January 2024. Maguire will remain on the board as a director.

Krigstein brings extensive media industry experience, along with commercial, strategy and intelligence expertise to the role. He currently serves as director of The Growth Distillery and News Corp Australia’s The Growth Intelligence Centre, supporting publishers, brands, and industries to develop growth strategies through customer-led thinking and product innovation.

Prior to his current role, Krigstein held local and global positions at Qantas, 20th Century Fox, and Paramount, where he built a reputation as a strategic, multidisciplinary thinker and an expert in building transformative commercial and consumer insights capabilities within organisations.

Krigstein said he was thrilled to be appointed chair.

“The role of news media extends far beyond traditional advertising. In a landscape where consumer sentiment and behaviour are constantly evolving, news provides brands with a unique opportunity to engage audiences in meaningful ways. When publishers and brands collaborate, understanding the mindsets, moments, and motivations of Australian consumers, the outcomes are significant. I’m looking forward to working with the Board and executive team to help brands unlock growth and better understand the true value and influence of news media,” he said.

CEO of ThinkNewsBrands, Vanessa Lyons, welcomed Krigstein’s appointment and thanked Maguire for her time as Chair, where she was pivotal in the delivery of simplified and consistent digital measurement data for the news publishing industry.

“At a time when Australia’s leading publishers have become world-class insight and targeting platforms, Dan’s leadership and commercial and consumer intelligence expertise make him the ideal person to help guide ThinkNewsBrands through its next phase of impact. I look forward to working with Dan and the rest of the ThinkNewsBrands Board to deliver positive results for the entire news industry and the brands and agencies that work with us.

“I also want to thank Tory Macguire for her leadership and contributions during her tenure as Chair. Her valuable guidance and involvement have strengthened and shaped our organisation and helped us to deliver significant initiatives like the creation of a common digital measurement, that advertisers, agencies and publishers could rely on, irrespective of which system they subscribe to. We’re delighted that Tory will continue to bring her insight and experience to the Board in her ongoing role as a director,” Lyons said.