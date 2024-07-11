Dan Beaumont To Descend The Throne At The Royals

The Royals have announced that Dan Beaumont, director and partner of ten years, will be leaving the company this month.

After joining The Royals from The Monkeys in 2014, Dan quickly established a presence in Sydney and began creating quality work for clients that set a high standard for over a decade.

In exiting the business, the company acknowledged the crucial role Beaumont played in establishing the Sydney office and The Royals success in winning multiple Independent Agency of the Year titles, being recognised by Campaign UK Global Independent Agency of the Year in 2023 and most recently, the AFR BOSS Best Places to Work awards. Not to mention the many great brands Dan has worked closely with over the last ten years, from Fairfax, Campari, Snackbrands, Coates, MyState Bank, Athena Home Loans and Koala to Coopers Brewery, Mirvac and Smartpay.

“Dan has been an integral part of establishing our national presence and growing The Royals, so his contributions have been invaluable,” said Andrew Siwka, Managing Partner and Founder of The Royals. “Ten years is a long time so we’re understanding of Dan’s decision to leave the business and we look forward to seeing where he applies his seemingly limitless creative passions to next”.

“It’s been an incredible journey. I have learned a lot and I’m immensely satisfied with what we managed to achieve as a group. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working closely with so many talented Royals, who have passed through the agency in 10 years. I would like to thank our clients for trusting us with their business and I’m incredibly proud of the ideas and campaigns we’ve produced together. Looking forward, I believe now is the right moment for me to move on to an exciting new project (unfortunately that means I won’t be spending more time with family). I’m confident that The Royals will continue to thrive with Andrew, Steve and Dave. I wish them the best and thank them for their partnership over the last decade. Please don’t forget to water the plants for me,” said Beaumont.

The Royals have recently announced several new business wins – including Australian Unity, The University of Melbourne, Bega and Mount Buller.