Damulgurra Stories Launches To Lead Meaningful First Nations Screen Partnerships

Launching at Screen Forever next month, the new First Nations initiative, Damulgurra Stories, is set to redefine respectful, holistic engagement with First Nations communities in the screen industry.

Founded by Larrakia man Cian Mungatj McCue, of Moogie Down Productions, and award-winning casting director and producer Sarah Price of Castaway NT, Damulgurra Stories aims to transform the way productions work with First Nations cast, crew and creatives both on and off screen—providing resources, protocols and training rooted in cultural integrity, collaboration and empowerment.

Price and McCue’s partnership emerged in response to a critical gap in the industry: the absence of appropriate, culturally informed guidance that goes beyond tokenism when working with First Nations cast and crew. It’s a gap that, left unaddressed, has led to unsafe working environments, lost opportunities, and cultural harm. It also impacts the creative integrity of stories told, impacting authenticity, productivity and audience engagement.

Damulgurra Stories helps foster meaningful collaboration by guiding and facilitating non–First Nations productions, while supporting First Nations communities, so that both sides can work together more effectively within the screen industry. These efforts will encompass the full lifecycle of a project, from initial engagement through to the often-overlooked transition period post-filming, taking a long-term view to ensure that community engagement doesn’t end when the cameras stop rolling.

Unlike generic consultancy models, Damulgurra Stories embeds cultural knowledge through lived experience. Resources and training are delivered by those with deep connections to Country and community, ensuring advice is specific, sensitive and grounded in deep understanding.

Backed by Price and McCue’s extensive industry experience, Damulgurra Stories is uniquely positioned to support all corners of the screen sector—from feature films and television to documentary, branded content and advertising—bringing cultural integrity and respectful engagement to every type of production.

“Damulgurra is the Larrakia word for ‘heart’, and that’s exactly what we’re bringing back into the process. Too often, engagement with First Nations communities occurs as an afterthought—or not at all. With Damulgurra Stories, we’re creating a new way of working that places cultural integrity, care, and long-term relationships at the centre. It’s about putting heart into every stage of storytelling—from concept to completion—and ensuring First Nations voices are heard, respected, and leading the way,” said Cian Mungatj McCue and Sarah Price.

In an industry where box-ticking often replaces meaningful storytelling, Damulgurra Stories offers an alternative: a respectfully curated, self-determined model that creates real pathways for First Nations participation and leadership across the screen production landscape.

To mark the launch, McCue will appear on a panel at Screen Forever on 7 May, where he’ll share how the new initiative will support cultural safety on projects involving collaboration between First Nations and non–First Nations producers, creatives and crew.