Cybersecurity AI Firm Darktrace Appoints Chris Kozup As CMO
Darktrace has appointed Chris Kozup as its chief marketing officer, joining from Zscaler where he had previously served as CMO.
Darktrace works in cyber security AI and Kozup’s job will be to distil the notoriously techy and dense field down to customers. Fortunately, he brings 20 years of experience with him to the role having served at other enterprise tech firms including Cisco, HPE Aruba Networking, and Nutanix.
“Chris is an accomplished leader with proven experience leading high-performing marketing teams at fast-growing enterprise technology companies. I’m delighted to welcome Chris to the executive management team as we continue to strengthen and deepen our leadership in core areas and markets. Chris and the marketing team will play a pivotal role in guiding the brand and driving demand as we innovate on our AI and cyber security technologies and help businesses defend their most critical digital assets,” said Poppy Gustafsson, Darktrace’s CEO, whom Kozup will report into.
Commenting on his appointment, Chris Kozup added, “Organizations of all sizes continue to face the challenges of a growing number of cybersecurity threats – increasing in both frequency and complexity. Darktrace offers a truly unique approach to mitigating such risks by using the power of self-learning AI to better detect and remediate novel cyber security threats. I am excited to join this talented and growing team to further help existing and future customers safeguard their digital assets by harnessing the power of Darktrace’s Cyber AI technology.”
