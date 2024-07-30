CX Lavender Expands Team With Senior Optus Hire Francesca Tschuchnigg

CX Lavender has expanded its senior strategy team with the appointment of Francesca Tschuchnigg as CX and innovation director, previously CX design lead at Optus.

Tschuchnigg’s appointment follows a strong new business spree for the agency, which has welcomed Scenic World, Fletcher Insulation, IG Group, and Mine Super over the past 12 months, with more wins to be announced shortly.

Joining from her most recent role as CX design lead at Optus, where she led both core product and the Optus Sport customer experience and innovation teams, Tschuchnigg will oversee CX innovation and digital product delivery at CX Lavender. Her experience also spans agency and media owner side. She will work closely with digital design partner Stan Cheung and report to CSO Kim Verbrugghe.

“We’re really excited to have Fran join us,” said Verbrugghe. “Fran and I have worked together before, so I know she brings the perfect mix of smarts and creativity to complex business problems. Not only that, she’s a unicorn who can stretch from CX to product to UX. Her background in start-up, agency, and client side makes her the perfect all-rounder, balancing innovation and commercial delivery. Delivering 10x client growth today requires exactly these skills”.

“My time at Optus taught me much about building category-leading experiences for mass scale, balancing innovation with commercial return. CXL’s ability to execute end-to-end is rare and the team here is brilliant, so I’m looking forward to bringing these learnings back to agency side. Having worked with Kim before, I’m certain we’ll deliver,” added Tschuchnigg.