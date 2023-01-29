CX Lavendar Wins Headspace Brand Strategy & Creative Campaign Account

CX Lavender has won the brand strategy and creative campaign account for youth mental health organisation, headspace, following a competitive tender (lead image: CX Lavender CEO Adam Washington).

CXL and headspace have previously worked together, developing a new brand architecture and narrative focusing on the organisation’s range of services available to all young people, not just those currently in a mental health crisis.

An integrated brand campaign will roll out nationally from July and run through the rest of the year.

headspace head of brand, marketing, and communications Brett Reardon said: “Our experience with CX Lavender has shown them to be smart, creative advocates both for headspace and for youth mental health. They are the perfect partners to help bring our story to life for young people all over Australia.”

Washington added: “In a partnership with headspace, we saw a unique opportunity to positively influence Australia’s youth mental health conversation and shine a light on headspace’s critical services. The work is both creatively exciting and culturally important – and it’s inspiring and hugely rewarding for our team.”

Each year, headspace helps thousands of young people across the country access vital support services across over 154 communities via in person, online, phone, vocational, and school support programs and services.