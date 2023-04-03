“Curious To Know Her Answer!” Pitch Invader’s Marriage Proposal Gets Brutally Poleaxed By Security

"Curious To Know Her Answer!" Pitch Invader's Marriage Proposal Gets Brutally Poleaxed By Security
B&T Magazine
By B&T Magazine
Footage of a man down on one hand and knee with ring in tow at a Los Angeles Dodgers game has gone viral and none of it romantically good.

The unidentified chap crept out onto the ground during yesterday’s Dodgers-Arizona Diamondbacks (won 2-1 by Arizona) to apparently propose to his girlfriend who was watching on from the stands.

In footage that’s gone viral across Twitter, the man can be seen down on one knee, although it’s difficult to make out who he’s actually attempting to propose to.

However, security guards were having none of the would-be pitch invasion or the romantic interlude, tackling the man to the ground in a diamond-crunching hit.

Check it out below:

It remains unclear if the person in the stands said “yes” to the poorly thought out proposal.

Luckily social media was quick to see the funny side.

“Perfect form tackle, 10/10 video, 0/10 proposal,” joked one.

“Tbh all stadium proposals should be neutralised like this,” added another.

While a third appeared to be thinking what we were all thinking: “I’m curious to know what her answer was.”

Here’s another angle of the brutal takedown below:

